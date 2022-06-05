LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Settlement in Donetsk Republic, DPR Says

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.
Russian forces and the Donbass militias continue to advance in the special operation, driving Ukrainian forces from the region. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is targeting territory belonging to the DPR and LPR, shelling Donbass cities.
The Russian armed forces targeted Ukrainian military infrastructure with high-precision weapons, with Moscow stressing that the operation's goal is the "demilitarisation and de-Nazification" of Ukraine.
