Libya’s Largest Oilfield Resumes Work After 2 Months of Shutdown, Source Says
Libya’s Largest Oilfield Resumes Work After 2 Months of Shutdown, Source Says
BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - Libya's largest oilfield, El Sharara, has resumed operation after two months of shutdown, a Libyan source close to the matter said.
"Today, oil production was resumed at the Sharara oil field," the source said.Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) is yet to release an official statement regarding the resumption of work at the oil facility.In April, NOC declared a force majeure at the El Sharara and El Fil oilfields, as well as in the oil port of Zueitina and other major oil terminals.According to Libyan media, the shutdown was caused by protesters that had entered NOC facilities and demanded that the head of the interim Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, transfer power to the recently elected head of the new Libyan cabinet, Fathi Bashagha.
