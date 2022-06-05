International
Libya’s Largest Oilfield Resumes Work After 2 Months of Shutdown, Source Says
Libya’s Largest Oilfield Resumes Work After 2 Months of Shutdown, Source Says
BENGHAZI, Libya (Sputnik) - Libya’s largest oilfield, El Sharara, has resumed operation after two months of shutdown, a Libyan source close to the matter said. 05.06.2022, Sputnik International
© AFP 2022 / -Oil port in Libya
