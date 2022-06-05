https://sputniknews.com/20220605/if-us-delivers-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine-russia-might-hit-earlier-unaffected-targets---putin-1096023762.html

If US Delivers Long-Range Missiles to Ukraine, Russia Might Hit Earlier Unaffected Targets - Putin

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden announced a new Ukraine military assistance package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that if the US delivers long-range missiles to Ukraine, Russia might hit earlier unaffected targets.The delivery of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine from the US is connected with replacing Ukrainian military equipment that has been lost. But this changes nothing: Kiev's requests for artillery to be supplied are most likely down to the fact that Ukraine wants to restore what was destroyed during the fighting, Vladimir Putin said.On 1 June, US President Joe Biden announced a new Ukraine military assistance package, which includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine has given him assurances the weapon system will not be used to fire at targets on Russian territory.In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia has no confidence in Ukraine’s promises not to fire the long-range weapons on Russian territory.The Biden administration has already provided Ukraine with 1,400 Stinger missiles along with 5,500 Javelin missiles since Russia's special military operation began on February 24. However, this is far short of what Ukraine has claimed it needs. In March, Kiev requested 500 Javelins and 500 Stingers per day, although US officials said the Defence Department believes Ukraine is inflating its requirements.On 27 May, the Defence Department said the US government awarded Raytheon a more than $624.6 million order for Stinger air-defence systems with an estimated completion date of 30 June 2026.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of 25 March, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. The United States and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

