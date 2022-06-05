https://sputniknews.com/20220605/first-lebanon-wars-40th-anniversary-country-emerged-stronger-militarily-thanks-to-conflict---prof-1096020291.html

First Lebanon War's 40th Anniversary: Country Emerged Stronger Militarily Thanks to Conflict - Prof

During the three months of fighting, Israel has reportedly fired some 185,000 missiles at Lebanon, as a result of which 400,000 people have rendered homeless...

On 6 June 1982 Israel began a war against Lebanon sending 76,000 ground troops and 1,000 tanks into the Arab nation.Officials in Jerusalem said at the time that they didn't have a choice - a confrontation with Beirut was necessary to avenge the assassination attempt on Shlomo Argov, Israel's ambassador to the United Kingdom and to put a stop to terrorist attacks on Israeli targets by Palestinian and Syrian militants.Redrawing the MapHowever, Jamal Wakim, professor of history and international relations at the Lebanese University of Beirut, tells quite a different story since he is convinced the real reason for Israel's invasion was to "redraw the map of the region" rather than to put an end to Palestinian or Syrian attacks.Wakim was nine when the war broke out. He remembers the air raids on Beirut, Israeli soldiers marching in and the cries of the Palestinian refugees, who knew that the IDF was coming after them. He says the experience was traumatic for everyone and it plunged Lebanon -- that had already been embroiled in a civil war -- into total chaos.Irreparable DamageIt is tough to gauge the death toll of that war but some estimates suggest that between 17,000 and 19,000 civilians and military of Lebanese, Palestinian and Syrian descent lost their life.The country's infrastructure has been severely damaged as Israel fired some 185,000 missiles into Lebanon rendering 400,000 totally homeless.Lebanon's Victory?Yet, despite these losses, Wakim says the Lebanese people and the army have won that war.While leaving, Israel did at least achieve one of its goals - the eradication of Palestinian groups from Lebanon. In September 1982, the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) - which had made Beirut its home after being expelled from Jordan back in the Seventies - withdrew most of its forces from the war-torn country.The PLO's agents moved to Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, from which they continued to plan attacks on Israeli targets.The eradication of Palestinian militants, however, hasn't put an end to Israel's problems in Lebanon. Syria's influence over Beirut has continued to grow. The Lebanese militias that have been fighting the IDF turned into a symbol of powerful resistance that managed to fill the vacuum left by the state and its inability to protect its own people.Hezbollah - the Shiite militia linked to Iran - has become one of the most influential players that emerged out of the First Lebanon War. Even when the hostilities were officially over, it continued to challenge Israel in the south. It accumulated weapons, monetary means and staff. Its assaults on the Jewish state have intensified over time, especially after 2000, when the IDF withdrew all of its forces from Lebanon.In 2006, Israel found itself in the position of waging another war on Lebanon. This time it was prompted by Hezbollah's kidnapping of two Israeli soldiers and by their constant shelling of Israel's northern communities.Just like the time before, Israel has inflicted significant damage on Lebanon estimated at $5Bln. Looking back at the events that led to the Lebanon-Israel confrontation, Wakim says there is no need to have regrets."After the war, we realised that we were no longer fearful of Israel. We have learnt that we could inflict damage on them, and we have understood that the tide has changed," he concluded.

