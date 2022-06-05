https://sputniknews.com/20220605/finland--sweden-should-stop-wasting-natos-time-over-bid-turkish-politician-tells-swedish-media-1096025759.html

Finland & Sweden Should Stop ‘Wasting NATO's Time’ Over Bid, Turkish Politician Tells Swedish Media

Finland & Sweden Should Stop ‘Wasting NATO's Time’ Over Bid, Turkish Politician Tells Swedish Media

Ever since Sweden and Finland submitted NATO membership applications on 18 May, alliance-member Turkey has resisted the bid, issuing a list of demands that it... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-05T10:53+0000

2022-06-05T10:53+0000

2022-06-05T10:53+0000

turkey

nato

finland

sweden

ukraine

crisis in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104402/87/1044028738_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_f165e13acde41cc79a001502005994bb.jpg

Turkey's demands regarding Finland and Sweden joining NATO remain unchanged and negotiations on the issue are pointless, an advisor to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter in an email interview.On 18 May, Stockholm and Helsinki submitted their NATO membership applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, arguing that the move had been prompted by a dramatic shift in the security situation in Europe triggered by the Ukrainian crisis.A membership bid must be unanimously approved, however, Turkey - a member of the bloc – has objected. Ankara refused to agree to the two countries’ bid due to their open support for the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and Kurdish YPG militia, which are deemed terrorist organizations by Ankara.Altun, head of media and communications for the Turkish president, pointed out Turkey's contributions and commitment to the security of its allies. He underscored in his interview for the Swedish outlet that his country expects more from Finland and Sweden than just words.Altun went on to claim that NATO membership is not a right, but a privilege, and that what happens next “depends on the Swedish government.”Turkey's government had previously laid out specific demands for Stockholm and Helsinki that should be met before it would back down from its opposition to their NATO membership bid.Thus, Ankara urged the countries to change their laws to ensure a halt to their support for the PKK and other groups, prohibit them from organising any events on their territory, extradite those sought by Turkey on terrorism charges, support Ankara's military and counter-terrorism operations, and lift all arms exports restrictions.When questioned on the results of negotiations with the Swedish and Finnish delegations in Ankara last week, Altun said there was no difference between “what we say to them and what we say in public.”Ibrahim Kalin, another advisor to Turkey’s president Erdogan, told Turkish state media previously that he does not consider the NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June to be a "deadline" for the demands to be met.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Who met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Washington DC on Friday and conferred over the telephone with President Erdogan, has indicated that he is working to resolve the stalemate.In a tweet, Stoltenberg said that he and Marin discussed the need to address Turkey's concerns. He also described his conversation with Erdogan as "constructive.”Delegates from Finland, Sweden and Turkey are scheduled to meet in Brussels next week to discuss the situation.The stalemate over the two countries NATO bid come against the backdrop of Russia’s ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. Moscow has emphasized that its goal is to demilitarise and de-Nazify the neighboring country. The Kremlin has also repeatedly noted that further expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will not bring greater security to Europe.

https://sputniknews.com/20220602/us--uk-reportedly-pressuring-sweden-finland-to-give-in-to-turkeys-demands-over-nato-bid-1095943625.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220603/polish-deputy-foreign-minister-doubts-finland-sweden-will-be-admitted-to-nato-in-june-1095964236.html

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

turkey, nato, finland, sweden, ukraine, crisis in ukraine