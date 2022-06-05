‘Doesn’t That Seem Odd?’ Elon Musk Trolls DoJ, Wonders Why It Won’t Release Epstein Client List
So far, Prince Andrew, Duke of York has been the only public figure to have been dragged through the court of public opinion over his connections to the convicted pedophile sex trafficker. But the financier reportedly had hundreds of names in his ‘little black book’ of contacts, from Hollywood actors, journalists and rock stars to presidents.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter on Saturday to troll the Justice Department, asking whether anyone else found it “remarkable” that the DoJ hasn’t leaked Epstein’s full client list, and that the media doesn’t seem to care.
“Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn’t that seem odd?” Musk wrote. He accompanied the post with a meme about “Things I’ll never see in my life,” including dragons, dinosaurs, unicorns… and “The Epstein/Maxwell client list.”
“Sometimes I think my list of enemies is too short, so…” he quipped in a follow-up tweet.
Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares. Doesn’t that seem odd? pic.twitter.com/JEK4TErABB— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022
Musk’s tweet got over 360,000 likes and 60,000 retweets, including by one user who boasted of finding one person on the list - Musk himself posing with Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.
“Ah yes, Maxwell photobombing me at a @VanityFair Oscars party – you should [ask] them why they invited her. The same people who push this photo say nothing about prominent people who actually went to his island a dozen times. Also very strange…” Musk responded.
Ah yes, Maxwell photobombing me at a @VanityFair Oscars party – you should them why they invited her.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022
The same people who push this photo say nothing about prominent people who actually went to his island a dozen times. Also very strange …
Prince Andrew is the only one of the late Mr. Epstein’s associates aside from Maxwell to face legal censure of any sort following the financier’s unfortunate suicide in 2019. Andrew was sued for the sexual assault of Virginia Giuffre, a girl trafficked by Epstein while she was under the age of consent. The case was settled out of court in February, with Andrew making a “substantial donation” to Giuffre’s charity supporting the rights of victims of sexual abuse.
But hundreds of other public figures, ranging from Hollywood actors and musicians to high-profile politicians, are known to have associated with Epstein, including former president Bill Clinton, who flew on the financier’s plane, the ‘Lolita Express’, to his private island at least 26 times, as well as Donald Trump, Bill Gates, former Senator John Glenn, former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker and violinist Itzhak Perlman, who are also reported to have made the same trip.
Other big names found by media in Epstein’s 97-page ‘little black book’ of contacts include members of the Kennedy family , former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Treasury Secretary and Harvard President Larry Summers, Prince Charles, billionaires Michael Bloomberg, Richard Branson and Rupert Murdoch, designer Tom Ford, rock stars Mick Jagger and Courtney Love, Hollywood’s Alec Baldwin, Dustin Hoffman, Minnie Driver, Elizabeth Hurley, Naomi Campbel and Woody Allen, journalists Barbara Walters, Katie Couric and George Stephanopoulos, and many more.
Epstein's book of contacts is suspected to contain a total of 1,971 names, with media first digging up excerpts from it in 2019. The little black book was submitted as evidence in Epstein's 2015 sex trafficking of minors trial, and included the names, telephone numbers, home and email addresses of some of the most powerful and influential people in the world.