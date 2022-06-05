https://sputniknews.com/20220605/clashes-between-muslims-israeli-police-erupt-on-temple-mount-in-jerusalem-reports-say-1096029933.html
Clashes Between Muslims, Israeli Police Erupt on Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Reports Say
The Israeli police did not provide any comments on the morning events at the Temple Mount, the report said.Earlier in the day, rioters threw objects from the windows of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem at the police, who blocked the mosque's doors, Israeli broadcaster Kan 11 reported. The published footage shows protesters throwing a chair at the police.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in the past months. The Temple Mount, a sacred place of worship in Christianity, Islam and Judaism, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, has seen a spike of riots and clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians.
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Riots broke out on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem when Jewish pilgrims were climbing up the mountain to Al-Aqsa Mosque, with the unrest turning into clashes between Muslims and the Israeli police, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
The Israeli police did not provide any comments on the morning events at the Temple Mount, the report said.
Earlier in the day, rioters threw objects from the windows of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem at the police, who blocked the mosque's doors, Israeli broadcaster Kan 11 reported. The published footage shows protesters throwing a chair at the police.
The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in the past months. The Temple Mount
, a sacred place of worship in Christianity, Islam and Judaism, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, has seen a spike of riots and clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians.