Clashes Between Muslims, Israeli Police Erupt on Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Reports Say

05.06.2022

The Israeli police did not provide any comments on the morning events at the Temple Mount, the report said.Earlier in the day, rioters threw objects from the windows of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem at the police, who blocked the mosque's doors, Israeli broadcaster Kan 11 reported. The published footage shows protesters throwing a chair at the police.The security situation in Israel has deteriorated in the past months. The Temple Mount, a sacred place of worship in Christianity, Islam and Judaism, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, has seen a spike of riots and clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians.

