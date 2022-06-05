International
Clashes Between Muslims, Israeli Police Erupt on Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Reports Say
Clashes Between Muslims, Israeli Police Erupt on Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Reports Say
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Riots broke out on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem when Jewish pilgrims were climbing up the mountain to Al-Aqsa Mosque, with the unrest...
temple mount
israel
temple mount, israel

Clashes Between Muslims, Israeli Police Erupt on Temple Mount in Jerusalem, Reports Say

13:02 GMT 05.06.2022
© AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean(File) Israeli policemen arrest a Palestinian man during confrontations in the Old City in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015. Tensions over the hilltop revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, continued Wednesday as Jews mark the Sukkot holiday
(File) Israeli policemen arrest a Palestinian man during confrontations in the Old City in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015. Tensions over the hilltop revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, continued Wednesday as Jews mark the Sukkot holiday - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.06.2022
© AP Photo / Mahmoud Illean
