https://sputniknews.com/20220605/cats-targeted-with-blow-darts-by-troops-at-army-barracks-in-hawaii-1096018452.html

Cats Targeted with Blow Darts by Troops at Army Barracks in Hawaii

Cats Targeted with Blow Darts by Troops at Army Barracks in Hawaii

Multiple cats found by Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services in Hawaii suffered injuries from darts. Two other cats, according to vets, were disemboweled near a... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-05T00:33+0000

2022-06-05T00:33+0000

2022-06-05T00:33+0000

cats

military

animal abuse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091228210_0:110:719:514_1920x0_80_0_0_658336c76b60f4a01f6939453759f0e8.jpg

“It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii,” said KAT Charities founder Dr. Karen Tyson.The charity organization posted photos of the injured cats to their Instagram page.A spokesperson for the battalion said they were already aware of the animal abuse allegations and said they were conducting an investigation. And while military police were made aware, Tyson is worried the abuse will continue.Tyson added that she has seen other cats with similar injuries as well, and that two disemboweled cats were discovered by a fast-food restaurant near the Schofield Army Base. Tyson believes the cats were purposefully mutilated."There are still injured cats we are trying to get. One of our amazing volunteers set up a fundraiser for these kitties. Please consider donating to help with vet bills," Tyson wrote in an Instagram caption.In May it was reported by The Korea Herald that more than 10 feral cats were shot and killed by US troops. A video was captured of a soldier shooting a cat with an air gun as it cowered in a cage. The animal cruelty took place at Osan Air Base, a US Air Force base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea.According to the Bilecki Law Group, soldiers who have committed animal abuse could face a punitive discharge, a forfeiture of all military pay, bonuses, and salaries, and up to a year in jail.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

cats, military, animal abuse