https://sputniknews.com/20220605/cats-targeted-with-blow-darts-by-troops-at-army-barracks-in-hawaii-1096018452.html
Cats Targeted with Blow Darts by Troops at Army Barracks in Hawaii
Cats Targeted with Blow Darts by Troops at Army Barracks in Hawaii
Multiple cats found by Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services in Hawaii suffered injuries from darts. Two other cats, according to vets, were disemboweled near a... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-05T00:33+0000
2022-06-05T00:33+0000
2022-06-05T00:33+0000
cats
military
animal abuse
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091228210_0:110:719:514_1920x0_80_0_0_658336c76b60f4a01f6939453759f0e8.jpg
“It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii,” said KAT Charities founder Dr. Karen Tyson.The charity organization posted photos of the injured cats to their Instagram page.A spokesperson for the battalion said they were already aware of the animal abuse allegations and said they were conducting an investigation. And while military police were made aware, Tyson is worried the abuse will continue.Tyson added that she has seen other cats with similar injuries as well, and that two disemboweled cats were discovered by a fast-food restaurant near the Schofield Army Base. Tyson believes the cats were purposefully mutilated."There are still injured cats we are trying to get. One of our amazing volunteers set up a fundraiser for these kitties. Please consider donating to help with vet bills," Tyson wrote in an Instagram caption.In May it was reported by The Korea Herald that more than 10 feral cats were shot and killed by US troops. A video was captured of a soldier shooting a cat with an air gun as it cowered in a cage. The animal cruelty took place at Osan Air Base, a US Air Force base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea.According to the Bilecki Law Group, soldiers who have committed animal abuse could face a punitive discharge, a forfeiture of all military pay, bonuses, and salaries, and up to a year in jail.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/03/1091228210_0:76:720:615_1920x0_80_0_0_e564072d1ea550526418ab004c679458.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
cats, military, animal abuse
Cats Targeted with Blow Darts by Troops at Army Barracks in Hawaii
Multiple cats found by Aloha Affordable Veterinary Services in Hawaii suffered injuries from darts. Two other cats, according to vets, were disemboweled near a fast-food restaurant near the Schofield Army Barracks in Hawaii.
“It is our understanding that a group of soldiers from 1st battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii,” said KAT Charities founder Dr. Karen Tyson.
The charity organization posted photos of the injured cats to their Instagram page.
A spokesperson for the battalion said they were already aware of the animal abuse allegations and said they were conducting an investigation. And while military police were made aware, Tyson is worried the abuse will continue.
"This type of behavior is not tolerated on the installation and is not in keeping with our Army values,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Tyson added that she has seen other cats with similar injuries as well, and that two disemboweled cats were discovered by a fast-food restaurant near the Schofield Army Base. Tyson believes the cats were purposefully mutilated.
"There are still injured cats we are trying to get. One of our amazing volunteers set up a fundraiser for these kitties. Please consider donating to help with vet bills," Tyson wrote in an Instagram caption.
In May it was reported by The Korea
Herald that more than 10 feral cats were shot and killed by US troops. A video was captured of a soldier shooting a cat with an air gun as it cowered in a cage. The animal cruelty took place at Osan Air Base, a US Air Force base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea.
According to the Bilecki Law Group, soldiers who have committed animal abuse could face a punitive discharge, a forfeiture of all military pay, bonuses, and salaries, and up to a year in jail.