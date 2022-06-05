https://sputniknews.com/20220605/bojo-to-fend-off-no-confidence-vote-by-overriding-ni-protocol-new-nhs-policies-say-reports-1096019835.html

BoJo To Fend Off No-Confidence Vote By Overriding NI Protocol, New NHS Policies, Say Reports

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been desperate to move on from “Partygate”, seeking ways to fend off a vote of no confidence from rebellious MPs... 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

With a Tory rebellion reportedly brewing to oust him over “Partygate,” Boris Johnson is gearing up to unveil new legislation overriding the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) this week, according to The Telegraph.The mooted measure is seen as one of a series of diversion tactics drummed up to overcome a Tory mutiny over his leadership.Johnson’s allies are cited as hoping that unilaterally changing the treaty covering post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland - an integral part of the EU-UK divorce agreement - could fend off a vote of no confidence in UK Prime Minister. By risking what Brussels warned could set off a full-blown trade war with the EU, the PM could be seen as delivering on major policy areas, underscored cited insiders.‘A Lot of Discontent’ BrewingBoth Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, are expected to tout the Northern Ireland legislation as vital to salvage the Good Friday Agreement. According to ministers, the 1998 deal that brought an end to violence in Northern Ireland is being put at risk by the EU’s “rigid” implementation of the Protocol.In May, Truss hailed the mooted bill to disapply parts of the deal governing how goods enter Northern Ireland from the rest of the country “will ensure goods moving and staying in the UK are freed of unnecessary bureaucracy”.However, Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s top official in charge of UK relations, suggested that the new legislation risked a trade war, warning that Brussels “will need to respond with all measures at its disposal.” The European Commission vice-president insisted that the EU and UK can still “find joint solutions within the framework of the protocol”.According to Truss, talks on the contentious issue between the sides have “run out of road.”So-called ‘Brexiteers’ have been urging Johnson to stand up to the EU over the protocol. Accordingly, publishing the new legislation could help rally dissenting Tories around the PM, believe his aides.Boris Johnson is also allegedly expected to make the NHS a key feature of several policy announcements in the coming days. Issues such as NHS waiting lists and difficulties in obtaining in-person GP appointments, along with the National Insurance increase announced last year have rankled with the public and could lose the Conservatives votes at the next election.“There is a lot of discontent in the parliamentary party, and there is a strong feeling that there will be a vote,” one minister was quoted as admitting.The minister reportedly added that members of the Government would join the ranks of those voting to oust the PM if a no confidence vote was triggered. The source ostensibly added that those who “slag him off privately” are “realistically ... not going to vote for him”.‘Impending’ Confidence VoteOpposition demands for the Tory PM to quit began from the outset of the so-called “Partygate” row. After separate investigations into the alcohol-fueled lockdown parties in Downing Street during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020-21 by Scotland Yard and senior civil servant Sue Gray wrapped up, calls for Johnson to resign gained in strength.The 57-year old Tory leader received a single Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fine from the Met, issued also to his wife, Carrie, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, for having attended a surprise party for the PM’s 56th birthday on 19 June 2020 that was found to have breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Prime Minister apologised for the incident, but maintained he believed it was a work event.However, by now over 40 Conservative MPs have publicly called on him to resign over the scandal, according to UK media outlets. No confidence letters in Boris Johnson, who is now facing a probe by the Standards and Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament over the aforesaid gatherings in Downing Street, have also been written by some of the MPs.Under Conservative party rules, Johnson will face a confidence vote in a secret ballot if 54 Tory MPs submit a letter to Sir Graham Brady, who chairs the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers. There have been reports that some in Westminster believe the threshold could be met after the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations.Some rebel Tory MPs are believed to be waiting for the results of the Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton by-elections on June 23 before submitting a letter.A survey of voters in Wakefield by JL Partners for The Sunday Times suggests the Tories could lose by as much as 20 points.The polling puts Labour on 48 points compared with 28 points for the Conservatives.Johnson, who stated earlier this week that quitting over the “miserable” scandal would be irresponsible, was met with boos when he attended the Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.

