BoJo ‘On The Brink’ as 'No-Confidence' Letters Reach Crucial 54 Mark, Claim Media Reports

BoJo ‘On The Brink’ as 'No-Confidence' Letters Reach Crucial 54 Mark, Claim Media Reports

Reports of a brewing Tory rebellion to oust UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over "Partygate" have been circulating.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on the brink of being ousted as a Tory leadership race could be triggered next week, reported The Sunday Times.Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, has purportedly received the required number of letters of no confidence. A total of 54 such letters are needed for Johnson to face a confidence vote in a secret ballot. If the beleaguered PM, reeling from the fallout over the so-called “Patrygate” row, fails to win the support of a majority of MPs in this vote, he will be forced to resign.According to sources cited by the outlet, some Tory rebels are speculating that Sir Graham Brady may have been sent as many as 67 letters. However, the MP for Altrincham and Sale West is thought to be waiting until after the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations before informing Boris Johnson.According to a former cabinet minister, there is an "80 percent chance" of a leadership challenge after two by-elections slated for 23 June: in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton. The Wakefield by-election was triggered after Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan was found guilty of sexual assault.However, it is likely that the no confidence vote could come even before the by-elections, added the insider.Should Boris Johnson end up facing a vote of no confidence, analysts expect him to survive, as 180 Tory MPs would be required to vote him out.According to the report, Tory rebels have threatened to refuse to back Johnson’s government on legislation issues if he emerges from the vote with anything other than a convincing win.Of the almost 40 Conservative MPs that have been publicly calling for the PM to quit over his handling of “Partygate”, several have submitted letters to Sir Graham Brady, UK media reports have suggested. The calls gained in strength after probes into the illegal lockdown parties in Downing Street during COVID-19 restrictions in 2020-21 by Scotland Yard and senior civil servant Sue Gray wrapped up.The Tory leader received a single Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fine from the Met over a surprise party for his 56th birthday on 19 June 2020, with the PM currently facing a probe by the Standards and Privileges Committee. It is to determine whether he misled Parliament over the aforesaid gatherings in Downing Street.As for the by-elections, a JL Partners poll of Wakefield voters has already predicted a humiliating defeat for Johnson, showing the Conservatives could lose to Labour by as much as 20 points.James Johnson, co-founder of JL Partners, said the Conservative Party would be abandoned by Wakefield voters over the fact that the Prime Minister "tried to cover-up Partygate, and lied to the public".

