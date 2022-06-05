https://sputniknews.com/20220605/astronomers-ponder-nature-of-enigmatic-signal-coming-from-distant-galaxy-1096034483.html

Astronomers Ponder Nature of Enigmatic Signal Coming From Distant Galaxy

Astronomers Ponder Nature of Enigmatic Signal Coming From Distant Galaxy

Some of the most likely candidates for the signal’s origin appear to be a background quasar or radio galaxy. 05.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-05T16:54+0000

2022-06-05T16:54+0000

2022-06-05T16:54+0000

tech

galaxy

signal

discovery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107038/26/1070382653_1:0:1919:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_927cfbb8895601662eba64d88aba6e65.jpg

A team of astronomers led by Joel Balzan of Western Sydney University in Australia has detected a mysterious signal emanating from the spiral galaxy NGC 2082.While the exact nature of the signal remains unclear at this time, the team came up with a hypothesis regarding its origin.Having examined several possibilities, the astronomers suggest that the most likely origin of the signal is an “extragalactic background source, such as quasi-stellar object (QSO, quasar), radio galaxy or active galactic nucleus”, Phys.org notes.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tech, galaxy, signal, discovery