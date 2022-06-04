https://sputniknews.com/20220604/world-wheat-prices-fall-by-10-after-putins-statement-about-ukrainian-ports---association-1096017564.html

World Wheat Prices Fall by 10% After Putin's Statement About Ukrainian Ports - Association

Coldiretti said, citing data from the Chicago Board of Trade, that the price of wheat futures at the closure of trading was $10.4 per bushel, a 10% decline in three days. Meanwhile, corn prices fell by 6.4% to $7.27 per bushel.The list of countries most dependent on Russian and Ukrainian grain supplies includes Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh and Iran, which buy over 60%, according to Coldiretti. The group also includes Lebanon, Tunisia, Yemen, Libya and Pakistan.At the same time, analysts stressed that the reduction of prices had nothing to do with overcoming difficulties. The fall is rather due to the heightened interest in the speculative market for agricultural products, Coldiretti said.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that there were no obstacles to the export of grain from Ukraine. Ships carrying wheat will be able to leave the Black Sea without any problems if Kiev clears ports of mines, the Russian leader added.Last week, Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in a telephone call that Russia was ready to significantly contribute to overcoming the food crisis through the export of grain and fertilizer, provided the West removes politically motivated restrictions. The Russian leader also stressed that the situation in the food sector had worsened due to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and the European Union.

