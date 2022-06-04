https://sputniknews.com/20220604/weekly-news-wrap-up-fbi-had-workplace-setup-at-clinton-law-firm-biden-ukraine-op-ed-1095989485.html

Weekly News Wrap Up; FBI Had Workplace Setup at Clinton Law Firm; Biden Ukraine Op-Ed

The Russia Gate scandal is blowing up as revelations that the FBI had a workspace at the Clinton Law firm of Perkins Coie shine a new light on the term... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

The Russia gate scandal is blowing up as revelations that the FBI had a workspace at the Clinton Law firm of Perkins Coie shine a new light on the term collusion.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. President Biden sent an open letter to the New York Times explaining what the US will do in Ukraine. Also, Western media is starting to accept the inevitable Russian victory and the European economy is collapsing.Dr. Jack Rasmus, Prof. in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The US economy is barely hanging on as the recession fears abound. Also, we discuss the Ukraine crisis 100 days in.Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, and historian, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The West is figuring out how to deal with the backlash from Russian sanctions and the revelation that Kremlin policies are effective in keeping its economy afloat.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, join us to discuss this week's stories. President Biden is heading to Saudi Arabia in what appears to be a desperate plea for help lowering oil prices. Also, we discuss mass shootings and the possibility of new legislation. Also, the US has cleared an additional 700 million dollars for "aid" to Ukraine.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. The Russia Gate scandal is blowing up as revelations that the FBI had a workspace at the Clinton Law firm of Perkins Coie shine a new light on the term collusion. Also, we find out that the Clinton Lawyer Michael Sussman was editing press releases for the FBI.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

