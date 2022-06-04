https://sputniknews.com/20220604/the-kid-larois-mother-arrested-in-sydney-on-fraud-charges-reports-say-1095997315.html

The Kid Laroi's Mother Arrested in Sydney on Fraud Charges, Reports Say

On 26 May, Sloane Howard handed herself in to a police station in central Sydney, just days after returning to Australia from the US, where she had been living with her 18-year-old son Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, known as The Kid Laroi, British newspaper the Daily Mail reported.According to the paper's account, she was arrested at the police station on fraud charges.On 30 May, Sloane appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre courthouse complex and pleaded not guilty to a charge of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, the report said. The matter has now been listed for mention on 27 June.Back in 2018, police began investigating alleged fraudulent credit card transactions involving Howard.Earlier, the Kid Laroi explained how difficult it was for his mother to support him and his younger brother Austin after her separation in 2007 from her husband, music producer Nick Howard.The Kid Laroi is an Australian rapper who by the age of 16 had already become popular on several continents.

