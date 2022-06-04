https://sputniknews.com/20220604/stabbing-attack-results-in-three-injured-in-los-angeles---police-1095992233.html

Stabbing Attack Results in Three Injured in Los Angeles - Police

Stabbing Attack Results in Three Injured in Los Angeles - Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a stabbing incident at a hospital in Los Angeles, California, local police said. 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-04T03:35+0000

2022-06-04T03:35+0000

2022-06-04T03:34+0000

california

stabbing

hospital

los angeles police department

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107814/76/1078147643_0:93:1024:669_1920x0_80_0_0_d69a01abc4099768f51deae9468952ca.jpg

Citing local law enforcement and health care officials, the Los Angeles Times reported that a doctor and two nurses were stabbed at the Encino Hospital Medical Center. The injured are being treated at a different medical facility, and are in stable condition. Local news station KTLA earlier reported that one of the individuals stabbed had been in critical condition.The motive behind the attack remains unclear.An earlier Twitter post issued by the Los Angeles Police detailed that the suspect had contained themself in a room within the hospital. KTLA reported that the alleged attacker entered the Encino hospital claiming that he needed treatment after a reported car crash.A spokesperson for the hospital relayed to NBC Los Angeles that the attacker had been taken into custody by police at 5 p.m. local time.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

california, stabbing, hospital, los angeles police department, investigation