Stabbing Attack Results in Three Injured in Los Angeles - Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Three people were injured in a stabbing incident at a hospital in Los Angeles, California, local police said.
Citing local law enforcement and health care officials, the Los Angeles Times reported that a doctor and two nurses were stabbed at the Encino Hospital Medical Center. The injured are being treated at a different medical facility, and are in stable condition. Local news station KTLA earlier reported that one of the individuals stabbed had been in critical condition.The motive behind the attack remains unclear.An earlier Twitter post issued by the Los Angeles Police detailed that the suspect had contained themself in a room within the hospital. KTLA reported that the alleged attacker entered the Encino hospital claiming that he needed treatment after a reported car crash.A spokesperson for the hospital relayed to NBC Los Angeles that the attacker had been taken into custody by police at 5 p.m. local time.An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
