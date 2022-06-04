International
https://sputniknews.com/20220604/sri-lankan-authorities-say-not-involved-in-seizure-of-aeroflot-plane-in-colombo-airport-1096014037.html
Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved in Seizure of Aeroflot Plane in Colombo Airport
Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved in Seizure of Aeroflot Plane in Colombo Airport
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lankan authorities said they have nothing to do with the seizure of a Russian Aeroflot plane at the Bandaranaike airport in Colombo... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-04T15:41+0000
2022-06-04T15:42+0000
sri lanka
aeroflot
plane
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107861/88/1078618855_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_370d35ad4181ace65092ed8791c62ba2.jpg
According to Sri Lanka’s Airport and Aviation Services, the Commercial High Court of Colombo had a hearing on 3 June on the motion filed by Aeroflot and established there was no effective Enjoining Order issued."It was also noted during the hearing that the dispute between the Aeroflot - Russian Airlines and Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited (Plaintiff) was purely of a commercial nature which should be dealt between the said two parties and no involvement of the State was emphasized," the aviation services company said in a statement.The Aeroflot Airbus A330-300 flight from Colombo to Moscow departing on 2 June was cancelled due to the lack of authorisation from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities.Sri Lanka’s Airport and Aviation Services company said that a court hearing on the aircraft seizure was scheduled for 8 June. The Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Moscow, while Aeroflot has suspended further flights to Colombo.
https://sputniknews.com/20220603/sri-lanka-detains-russian-aeroflot-plane-1095966641.html
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107861/88/1078618855_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8238e0a7c832d6299f596dc1b3d96d5b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sri lanka, aeroflot, plane

Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved in Seizure of Aeroflot Plane in Colombo Airport

15:41 GMT 04.06.2022 (Updated: 15:42 GMT 04.06.2022)
© AP Photo / Marina LystsevaSukhoi SSJ-100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines
Sukhoi SSJ-100 aircraft of Aeroflot Airlines - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2022
© AP Photo / Marina Lystseva
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lankan authorities said they have nothing to do with the seizure of a Russian Aeroflot plane at the Bandaranaike airport in Colombo, adding that they consider it a commercial dispute between the Russian airline and the Irish Celestial Aviation Trading.
According to Sri Lanka’s Airport and Aviation Services, the Commercial High Court of Colombo had a hearing on 3 June on the motion filed by Aeroflot and established there was no effective Enjoining Order issued.
"It was also noted during the hearing that the dispute between the Aeroflot - Russian Airlines and Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited (Plaintiff) was purely of a commercial nature which should be dealt between the said two parties and no involvement of the State was emphasized," the aviation services company said in a statement.
The Aeroflot Airbus A330-300 flight from Colombo to Moscow departing on 2 June was cancelled due to the lack of authorisation from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities.
Airbus A330 aircraft of Aeroflot airlines - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
Sri Lanka Detains Russian Aeroflot Plane
Yesterday, 10:40 GMT
Sri Lanka’s Airport and Aviation Services company said that a court hearing on the aircraft seizure was scheduled for 8 June. The Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Moscow, while Aeroflot has suspended further flights to Colombo.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала