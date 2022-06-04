https://sputniknews.com/20220604/sri-lankan-authorities-say-not-involved-in-seizure-of-aeroflot-plane-in-colombo-airport-1096014037.html

Sri Lankan Authorities Say Not Involved in Seizure of Aeroflot Plane in Colombo Airport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sri Lankan authorities said they have nothing to do with the seizure of a Russian Aeroflot plane at the Bandaranaike airport in Colombo... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

According to Sri Lanka’s Airport and Aviation Services, the Commercial High Court of Colombo had a hearing on 3 June on the motion filed by Aeroflot and established there was no effective Enjoining Order issued."It was also noted during the hearing that the dispute between the Aeroflot - Russian Airlines and Celestial Aviation Trading 10 Limited (Plaintiff) was purely of a commercial nature which should be dealt between the said two parties and no involvement of the State was emphasized," the aviation services company said in a statement.The Aeroflot Airbus A330-300 flight from Colombo to Moscow departing on 2 June was cancelled due to the lack of authorisation from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities.Sri Lanka’s Airport and Aviation Services company said that a court hearing on the aircraft seizure was scheduled for 8 June. The Russian Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Moscow, while Aeroflot has suspended further flights to Colombo.

