Shakira & Pique Split Amid Footballer's 'Cheating' Allegations

Shakira & Pique Split Amid Footballer's 'Cheating' Allegations

Earlier, reports emerged that Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique had cheated on his long-time partner, pop icon Shakira.

On Saturday, Colombian singer Shakira confirmed that she was splitting up with her partner, footballer Gerard Pique.Pique and Shakira have been dating since 2011. Since then, the couple has not married, but they have two children together, Milan and Sasha.According to reports, Pique has now left the family home and is living by himself.Gerard Pique is a world champion (2010), European champion (2012), as well as a four-time winner of the Champions League and an eight-time champion of Spain.

