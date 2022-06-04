https://sputniknews.com/20220604/shakira--pique-split-amid-footballers-cheating-allegations-1096007118.html
Shakira & Pique Split Amid Footballer's 'Cheating' Allegations
On Saturday, Colombian singer Shakira confirmed that she was splitting up with her partner, footballer Gerard Pique.Pique and Shakira have been dating since 2011. Since then, the couple has not married, but they have two children together, Milan and Sasha.According to reports, Pique has now left the family home and is living by himself.Gerard Pique is a world champion (2010), European champion (2012), as well as a four-time winner of the Champions League and an eight-time champion of Spain.
On Saturday, Colombian singer Shakira confirmed that she was splitting up with her partner, footballer Gerard Pique.
"We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding", the Colombian singer said in a statement, as quoted by The Daily Star.
Pique and Shakira have been dating since 2011. Since then, the couple has not married, but they have two children together, Milan and Sasha.
According to reports, Pique has now left the family home
and is living by himself.
Gerard Pique is a world champion (2010), European champion (2012), as well as a four-time winner of the Champions League and an eight-time champion of Spain.