Shakira & Pique Split Amid Footballer's 'Cheating' Allegations
Shakira & Pique Split Amid Footballer's 'Cheating' Allegations
Earlier, reports emerged that Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique had cheated on his long-time partner, pop icon Shakira. 04.06.2022, Sputnik International
shakira
gerard pique
shakira, gerard pique

Shakira & Pique Split Amid Footballer's 'Cheating' Allegations

12:19 GMT 04.06.2022
Shakira performs on stage at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 18, 2014, in Las Vegas.
Shakira performs on stage at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 18, 2014, in Las Vegas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
