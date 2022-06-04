https://sputniknews.com/20220604/secrets-of-hellish-planet-where-lava-might-rain-from-sky-about-to-be-probed-by-nasa-1096013654.html

Secrets of 'Hellish' Planet Where Lava Might Rain From Sky About to Be Probed by NASA

The planet’s surface is “thought to be covered in oceans of lava”, NASA says, as surface temperatures on the distant world are “far above the melting point of... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

NASA scientists are expected to gain new insight into a distant world whose landscape may well resemble the biblical hell.The planet in question is a called 55 Cancri e is located about 50 light-years away from Earth, and orbits a Sun-like star at a distance of less than 1.5 million miles, which is one twenty-fifth of the distance between Mercury and the Sun.With the surface temperature on the planet apparently “far above the melting point of typical rock-forming minerals”, the day side of 55 Cancri e “is thought to be covered in oceans of lava”, NASA reported last week.NASA also pointed to the possibility that the planet may have a day-night cycle, instead of being tidally locked, and that it could thus possess a thin atmosphere which forms as the surface heats up, melts, and vaporises during the day.55 Cancri e was named as one of the first investigation targets for NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope, which is expected to become fully operational this month.

