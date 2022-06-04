International
https://sputniknews.com/20220604/russian-embassy-rejects-criticism-included-in-us-religious-freedom-report-1095991945.html
Russian Embassy Rejects Criticism Included in US Religious Freedom Report
Russian Embassy Rejects Criticism Included in US Religious Freedom Report
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States has denied the US State Department's allegations of systematic violations of religious rights... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-04T03:14+0000
2022-06-04T03:12+0000
russia
russian embassy
religion
us state department
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083352019_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_42ac5226c38412a2c1e3075fa2198b7e.jpg
"We would like to remind you that Russia was originally formed as a multinational and multi-confessional state. It is in the blood of Russians to build mutually respectful and tolerant relations with representatives of various ethnic groups and religions," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram.The embassy said that the usual reproaches included in the State Department's International Religious Freedom Report released on Thursday reflect Washington’s tendency to "arrogantly label" certain countries in order to have an excuse to interfere in their internal affairs.The Russian embassy accused the US of provoking sectarian tensions in the countries of the Middle East, North Africa, and the former Yugoslavia for the sake of its geopolitical interests.On Friday, India rejected the criticism included in the US State Department’s annual report on religious freedom, saying that it reflected Washington's biased views.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083352019_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74e145cebe693332f0134938f7465814.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, russian embassy, religion, us state department, us

Russian Embassy Rejects Criticism Included in US Religious Freedom Report

03:14 GMT 04.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGANA bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021.
A bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States has denied the US State Department's allegations of systematic violations of religious rights in Russia.
"We would like to remind you that Russia was originally formed as a multinational and multi-confessional state. It is in the blood of Russians to build mutually respectful and tolerant relations with representatives of various ethnic groups and religions," the embassy said in a statement on Telegram.
"Protecting the rights of believers is our absolute priority. We have no religious persecution."
The embassy said that the usual reproaches included in the State Department's International Religious Freedom Report released on Thursday reflect Washington’s tendency to "arrogantly label" certain countries in order to have an excuse to interfere in their internal affairs.
The Russian embassy accused the US of provoking sectarian tensions in the countries of the Middle East, North Africa, and the former Yugoslavia for the sake of its geopolitical interests.
"Such actions have always led to conflicts and numerous victims," the embassy stressed.
On Friday, India rejected the criticism included in the US State Department’s annual report on religious freedom, saying that it reflected Washington's biased views.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала