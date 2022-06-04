https://sputniknews.com/20220604/prime-time-1095992824.html
Prime Time
Prime Time
The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has formalized plans to hold its first hearing for a prime time broadcast... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International
As many as eight hearings are possible, according to statements by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the 9-member committee.Former US Vice President Mike Pence's name has been floated as a possible first witness, with reports suggesting that the committee has been in contact with his legal advisers.
Prime Time
The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has formalized plans to hold its first hearing for a prime time broadcast (8:00 p.m. ET) on June 9. The 9-member committee has appeared eager to present its findings and various witnesses following months of interviews.
“The committee will present previously unseen material documenting January 6th, receive witness testimony, preview additional hearings, and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power,” the House Select Committee wrote in a Thursday notice.
As many as eight hearings are possible, according to statements by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the 9-member committee.
Former US Vice President Mike Pence’s name has been floated as a possible first witness, with reports suggesting that the committee has been in contact with his legal advisers.