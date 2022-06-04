International
Prime Time
Prime Time
The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has formalized plans to hold its first hearing for a prime time broadcast...
ted rall
donald trump
us house select committee
hearing
cartoons
Prime Time

04:16 GMT 04.06.2022
© Ted Rall Prime Time
© Ted Rall
Evan Craighead
