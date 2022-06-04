https://sputniknews.com/20220604/prime-time-1095992824.html

Prime Time

The US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol has formalized plans to hold its first hearing for a prime time broadcast... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

As many as eight hearings are possible, according to statements by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the 9-member committee.Former US Vice President Mike Pence’s name has been floated as a possible first witness, with reports suggesting that the committee has been in contact with his legal advisers.

