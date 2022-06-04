https://sputniknews.com/20220604/pilot-of-us-navy-fighter-jet-killed-in-plane-crash-in-californias-mojave-desert---reports-1095997464.html
Pilot of US Navy Fighter Jet Killed in Plane Crash in California's Mojave Desert - Reports
A pilot of the US Navy fighter jet was killed in a crash, which occurred in the Mojave Desert, southeastern California, media reported on Saturday, citing military officials.
The F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter aircraft from the Lemoore naval air station crashed on Friday afternoon in the city of San Bernardino, southern California, the KABC-TV broadcaster reported.The crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT), the report said. The naval security forces and firefighters from the China Lake naval air weapons station were deployed to the accident site, according to the report.The cause of the crash is being under investigation, it added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A pilot of the US Navy fighter jet was killed in a crash, which occurred in the Mojave Desert, southeastern California, media reported on Saturday, citing military officials.
The F/A-18E Super Hornet
fighter aircraft from the Lemoore naval air station crashed on Friday afternoon in the city of San Bernardino, southern California, the KABC-TV broadcaster reported.
The crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. local time (21:30 GMT), the report said. The naval security forces and firefighters from the China Lake naval air weapons station were deployed to the accident site, according to the report.
The cause of the crash is being under investigation, it added.