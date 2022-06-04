https://sputniknews.com/20220604/london-police-reportedly-carry-out-controlled-explosion-of-suspicious-item-at-trafalgar-square-1096005696.html

London Police Reportedly Carry Out Controlled Explosion of Suspicious Item at Trafalgar Square

The incident comes ahead of the Platinum Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace tonight, which will be held as part of celebrations of the Queen's 70 years... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

Police have carried out a controlled explosion of a suspicious item at Trafalgar Square in London, Metro reported.Following the discovery of the item in a vehicle, the area in central London was put on lockdown, while law enforcement and the fire brigade were working at the scene.According to Westminster Police, the incident is not linked to terrorism.

