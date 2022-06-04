https://sputniknews.com/20220604/joe-biden-evacuated-to-secure-location-after-errant-plane-approaches-his-beach-house-1096016461.html

Joe Biden Evacuated to Secure Location After Errant Plane Approaches His Beach House

The pilot of the aircraft is going to be interviewed by the US Secret Service, a spokesman for the agency said. 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill ended up briefly being evacuated by their security detail after a small private aircraft mistakenly entered the airspace near the POTUS' beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday.The US Secret Service said that the aircraft entered the secure area by mistake and was "immediately escorted out"."The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot", Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said as quoted by AFP, adding that the pilot apparently "was not following published flight guidance" and was not on the proper radio channel.

