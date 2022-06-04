https://sputniknews.com/20220604/joe-biden-evacuated-to-secure-location-after-errant-plane-approaches-his-beach-house-1096016461.html
Joe Biden Evacuated to Secure Location After Errant Plane Approaches His Beach House
Joe Biden Evacuated to Secure Location After Errant Plane Approaches His Beach House
The pilot of the aircraft is going to be interviewed by the US Secret Service, a spokesman for the agency said. 04.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-04T18:30+0000
2022-06-04T18:30+0000
2022-06-04T18:58+0000
us
joe biden
evacuation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083303848_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_96f2d11d8d29cd3b46c7d7917bf75dcb.jpg
US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill ended up briefly being evacuated by their security detail after a small private aircraft mistakenly entered the airspace near the POTUS' beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday.The US Secret Service said that the aircraft entered the secure area by mistake and was "immediately escorted out"."The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot", Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said as quoted by AFP, adding that the pilot apparently "was not following published flight guidance" and was not on the proper radio channel.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083303848_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fd19a825e5012681b2535863163e548a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, joe biden, evacuation
Joe Biden Evacuated to Secure Location After Errant Plane Approaches His Beach House
18:30 GMT 04.06.2022 (Updated: 18:58 GMT 04.06.2022)
The pilot of the aircraft is going to be interviewed by the US Secret Service, a spokesman for the agency said.
US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill ended up briefly being evacuated by their security detail after a small private aircraft mistakenly entered the airspace near the POTUS' beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday.
"The President and the First Lady are safe and there was not an attack", a White House official said regarding the incident, adding that both US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden later returned to their residence.
The US Secret Service said that the aircraft entered the secure area by mistake and was "immediately escorted out".
"The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot", Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said as quoted by AFP, adding that the pilot apparently "was not following published flight guidance" and was not on the proper radio channel.