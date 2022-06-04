https://sputniknews.com/20220604/human-like-ai-knowing-that-it-knows-created-in-neural-metamemory-breakthrough-study-1096009090.html

Human-Like AI ‘Knowing That it Knows’ Created in 'Neural Metamemory' Breakthrough Study

Metamemory, also “metacognition,” or a “self-awareness” of memory refers to any judgment that is made about a memory and has important implications for how... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

New research has brought scientists another step closer towards creating an artificial neural network with metamemory.Metamemory is the process by which a person has cognitive awareness of their own memory capabilities uses this ‘metacognition’ to adjust their behavior accordingly.Using a computer-based evolution experiment, a team from the Graduate School of Informatics, Nagoya University, made use of the recent breakthrough achievements in designing artificial intelligence (AI) technology using neural networks that imitate human brain circuits.The findings of the study, Creating artificial intelligence that acts more human by ’knowing that it knows’, have been published in the online edition of the international scientific journal Scientific Reports.The Nagoya University team comprising Professor Takaya Arita, Yusuke Yamato, and Reiji Suzuki of the Graduate School of Informatics created an artificial neural network model that was able to successfully carry out a delayed ‘matching-to-sample’ task and subsequently analyzed its behavior.The ‘delayed matching-to-sample task’ is a typical go-to scheme when researchers study metamemory. In the case of humans, this task presupposes seeing an object, remembering it, and then participating in a test to select the afore-mentioned object from a multiple selection of things.Throughout the test, for which a human would naturally use their metamemory, correct answers are rewarded and wrong answers punished. Previous studies revealed that monkeys could also perform this task.The model employed by the research team from Nagoya University was able to evolve to the point that it performed the tasks with success similar to that of the monkeys. The neural network created by the study could examine its memories, retain them and even separate outputs without any assistance by the researchers.This achievement, according to the team, may be instrumental in providing clues to the eventual “realization of artificial intelligence with a ‘human-like mind’ and even consciousness.”

