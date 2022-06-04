https://sputniknews.com/20220604/elon-musk-talks-about-having-a-super-bad-feeling-about-the-economy-1095990453.html

Elon Musk Talks About Having 'A Super Bad Feeling' About the Economy

Elon Musk Talks About Having 'A Super Bad Feeling' About the Economy

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Michael Avenatti being sentenced to four years in prison, Elon... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-04T09:48+0000

2022-06-04T09:48+0000

2022-06-04T09:48+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

bilderberg group

mariupol

monkeypox

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/04/1095990176_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4bf43674142db7bb804aa93a8f8e6cbf.png

Elon Musk Talks about Having "A Super Bad Feeling" about the Economy On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Michael Avenatti being sentenced to four years in prison, and Belarus offering to help America with the baby formula shortage.

GUESTScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Joe Biden Wants to Ban Guns in America, Sending Weapons to Ukraine, and The Biden Administration Withholding School Lunches From ChildrenSonja Van Den Ende - Independent Journalist, Writer | Fake News about Ukraine, Biolabs Conference, and The History of US Funded BiolabsIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about Parade Magazine, weapons sent to Ukraine, and Democrats attacks on the Second Amendment. Scottie discussed the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial and the current state or relationships between men and women. Scottie discussed reports of weapons sent to Ukraine ending up in the Middle East.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Sonja Van Den Ende about Ukraine using its population for experiments, construction in Mariupol, and pharmaceutical companies involved in pandemics. Sonja discussed her recent return to Ukraine and the Netherlands voted against Ukraine joining the European Union. Sonja confirmed the existence of biolabs in Ukraine and how the Ukrainian population were used for bio weapon experiments.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, bilderberg group, mariupol, monkeypox, аудио