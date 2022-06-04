https://sputniknews.com/20220604/climate-activist-disrupts-french-open-semi-final---video-1095993501.html

Climate Activist Disrupts French Open Semi-Final - Video

Climate Activist Disrupts French Open Semi-Final - Video

On 3 June, Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud made it through to the final of 2022's French Open having beaten Croatian tennis player Marin Cilic 3:6, 6:4... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-04T07:26+0000

2022-06-04T07:26+0000

2022-06-04T07:26+0000

sport

tennis

french open

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1a/1095065848_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_c9a5579b939bff95aa0ce6f96f1e56e1.jpg

On Friday, a young woman ran onto the main court (the Philippe-Chatrier court) of the Roland Garros stadium and chained herself to the net during the French Open semi-final match between Norwegian Сasper Ruud and Croatian Marin Cilic. The game was held up for 13 minutes, according to media reports.The incident occurred in the middle of the third set with the score 4:1 in favour of the Norwegian. The athletes went to the podium and returned after the activist had been removed from the court.The activist was a 22-year-old woman named Alize who is a member of the international movement to combat global warming, according to Le Parisien.The woman wore a shirt bearing the slogan: "We have 1,028 days left."The "1,028 days" slogan on T-shirts refers to the number of days left until activists launch civil resistance to the actions of the French government - which they consider has been lackadaisical in fighting climate change.The game continued after a three-minute warm-up. Ruud later went on to win the match in four sets and will meet with Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the final.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sport, tennis, french open