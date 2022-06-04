https://sputniknews.com/20220604/climate-activist-disrupts-french-open-semi-final---video-1095993501.html
Climate Activist Disrupts French Open Semi-Final - Video
On Friday, a young woman ran onto the main court (the Philippe-Chatrier court) of the Roland Garros stadium and chained herself to the net during the French Open semi-final match between Norwegian Сasper Ruud and Croatian Marin Cilic. The game was held up for 13 minutes, according to media reports.The incident occurred in the middle of the third set with the score 4:1 in favour of the Norwegian. The athletes went to the podium and returned after the activist had been removed from the court.The activist was a 22-year-old woman named Alize who is a member of the international movement to combat global warming, according to Le Parisien.The woman wore a shirt bearing the slogan: "We have 1,028 days left."The "1,028 days" slogan on T-shirts refers to the number of days left until activists launch civil resistance to the actions of the French government - which they consider has been lackadaisical in fighting climate change.The game continued after a three-minute warm-up. Ruud later went on to win the match in four sets and will meet with Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the final.
On Friday, a young woman ran onto the main court (the Philippe-Chatrier court) of the Roland Garros stadium and chained herself to the net during the French Open semi-final match between Norwegian Сasper Ruud and Croatian Marin Cilic. The game was held up for 13 minutes, according to media reports.
The incident occurred in the middle of the third set with the score 4:1 in favour of the Norwegian. The athletes went to the podium and returned after the activist had been removed from the court.
The activist was a 22-year-old woman named Alize who is a member of the international movement to combat global warming, according to Le Parisien.
The woman wore a shirt bearing the slogan: "We have 1,028 days left."
The "1,028 days" slogan on T-shirts refers to the number of days left until activists launch civil resistance to the actions of the French government - which they consider has been lackadaisical in fighting climate change.
"An environmental activist managed to get onto the Philippe-Chatrier court and attached herself to the net with metal wires and glue. The security team needed to formally identify the objects she used to get onto the court before they could remove her," the organisers of the French Open said, as quoted by the NDTV Sports.
The game continued after a three-minute warm-up. Ruud later went on to win the match in four sets and will meet with Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the final.