At Least One Dead, 8 Injured After Train Derails in Guizhou, China, Reports Say

After a high-speed passenger train crashed in south-west China on Saturday, local rail authorities activated an emergency protocol, sending the injured to... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday morning, a high-speed passenger train collided with a landslide in Rongjiang County, in south-west China's Guizhou Province. According to the Shanghai Daily, the train driver was killed, and a guard and seven passengers sustained injuries.Emergency services have also managed to evacuate 136 passengers safely.The D2809 is a D train route which runs the approximately 580-mile journey from Guiyang North to Guangzhou South in 5 hours and 39 minutes.

