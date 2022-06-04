https://sputniknews.com/20220604/astronomers-find-super-earth-four-times-bigger-than-ours-in-close-stars-habitable-zone-1095992066.html

Astronomers Find Super-Earth Four Times Bigger Than Ours in Close Star's 'Habitable Zone'

Astronomers Find Super-Earth Four Times Bigger Than Ours in Close Star's 'Habitable Zone'

"Super-Earths" are planets with a mass greater than ours but less than that of Neptune. Although the term merely refers to the planet's mass, astronomers use... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-04T03:54+0000

2022-06-04T03:54+0000

2022-06-04T03:53+0000

tech

space

exoplanets

earth

research

astronomy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103896/35/1038963541_0:73:1281:793_1920x0_80_0_0_c4e65f86b1052f538ef19c6854d02769.jpg

A four-times-larger-than-our-planet "super-Earth" has been discovered orbiting a star just 36.5 light-years away. However, according to new research by the international team of astronomers using the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan's Subaru Telescope in Hawaii, despite being in the so-called "Goldilocks" zone, where the temperature is just enough for liquid water to exist, experts believe it is unlikely to be suitable for life as we know it.Called Ross 508b, this exoplanet was identified in the habitable zone of a weak red dwarf that it rounds every 10.75 days. Although this is way faster than the Earth's 365-day orbit, Ross 508b orbits a much smaller and fainter star than our Sun.Given what we know about planetary mass constraints, the newly discovered world is more likely to be terrestrial, or rocky, like Earth, than gaseous, the research said.It is said to be the campaign's first exoplanet, as described in a publication led by Subaru Telescope scientist Hiroki Harakawa. As usual, Ross 508b is named after the neighboring M-dwarf star Ross 508 around which it revolves. Ross 508, which has an orbiting world and is 18% the mass of our Sun, is one of the smallest, faintest stars with an orbiting world discovered using radial velocity.The transit method, which is used by NASA's exoplanet-hunting observatory TESS and Kepler before it, is the most common approach for detecting exoplanets. It entails looking at the stars with an instrument and looking for regular dips in their light generated by an object circling between Earth and the star. Astronomers then use the transit's depth to calculate the object's mass, with the larger the light curve indicating a larger planet. A total of 3,858 exoplanets have previously been confirmed with this procedure.Another option that can be used to search for exoplanets is the radial velocity approach, often known as the wobble or Doppler method. It can detect "wobbles" in a star generated by an orbiting planet's gravitational attraction. The star's light is likewise affected by the wobbles. Its light appears to shift towards the blue half of the spectrum as it approaches Earth, and away from Earth, it appears to shift towards the red.Future radial velocity investigations in infrared wavelengths could potentially unearth a large number of exoplanets orbiting faint stars, according to the paper.The nature of what we think those exoplanets should look like has hindered the search for habitable exoplanets. Earth is the only model we have, and it is a small planet orbiting a star at a distance where temperatures are suitable for liquid water on the surface. This is what is referred to as the "habitable zone."

https://sputniknews.com/20220523/potentially-hazardous-asteroid-double-the-size-of-worlds-tallest-skyscraper-heads-towards-earth-1095719643.html

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

tech, space, exoplanets, earth, research, astronomy