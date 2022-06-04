https://sputniknews.com/20220604/aliens-could-turn-planets-into-gigantic-interstellar-arks-researcher-claims-1096016324.html

Aliens Could Turn Planets Into Gigantic Interstellar Arks, Researcher Claims

Extraterrestrial civilizations, the new paper proposes, could use free-floating planets in order to help entire populations escape some “oncoming existential... 04.06.2022, Sputnik International

While ferrying large number of living beings across the vastness of space to distant worlds may seem like a daunting task even for a civilization more technologically advanced than ours, a new study proposes that such a feat may be accomplished even without the use of starships.In her new paper published online by Cambridge University Press, Irina Romanovskaya, a professor of physics and astronomy at Houston Community College, proposes that “extraterrestrial civilizations may use free-floating planets as interstellar transportation to reach, explore and colonize planetary systems.”A rogue planet is essentially a planetary-mass interstellar object that does not have a host system.Arguing that free-floating planets can provide “constant surface gravity, large amounts of space and resources”, and that “technologies can be used to modify the motion of free-floating planets”, Romanovskaya suggested that alien civilizations could use such planets essentially as gigantic arks.She added that aliens may send “Cosmic Hitchhikers in the form of smart machines, probes and other technologies to survey stars, planetary systems and interstellar medium.”

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

