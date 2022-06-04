https://sputniknews.com/20220604/activists-in-rome-start-collecting-signatures-to-urge-echr-to-investigate-crimes-in-donbas-1096017702.html

Activists in Rome Start Collecting Signatures to Urge ECHR to Investigate Crimes in Donbas

Activists in Rome Start Collecting Signatures to Urge ECHR to Investigate Crimes in Donbas

ROME (Sputnik) - Activists in the center of Rome have started collecting signatures to urge the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to launch an...

According to Avondet, about 1,000 people took part in a rally in a square of the Italian capital on Saturday. Protesters demanded that Rome withdraw from NATO and that Western countries stop supplying Ukraine with weapons. The demonstration was held with the remote participation of representatives of the United Russia party from Moscow.The organizer of the demonstration expressed the strong belief that the conflict in Donbas could be resolved with the involvement of the United Nation, provided "Russia is again included in international politics."Avondet intends to hold the next rally in southern Italy, in the city of Naples or Reggio Calabria. On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

