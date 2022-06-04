https://sputniknews.com/20220604/a-very-english-coup-leaked-emails-reveal-ex-mi6-and-military-officials-plot-to-install-bojo-1096014851.html

'A Very English Coup': Leaked Emails Reveal Ex-MI6 and Military Officials' Plot to Install BoJo

Boris Johnson took over as prime minister in July 2019, promising to "get Brexit done" after accusing his predecessor and fellow Tory Theresa May of being too...

A clique of current and former defence and intelligence officials backed by shady aristocratic financiers colluded to oust Prime Minister Theresa May and install Boris Johnson to push through a ‘hard’ British exit from the European Union, a bombshell report by The Grayzone citing a trove of leaked emails has revealed.The plot, apparently led by one Gwythian Prins, a former NATO and UK Defence Ministry advisor and current member of the Chief of Defence Staff’s Strategy Advisory Panel, is said to have involved spying on anti-Brexit groups, infiltrating the civil service, providing advice to senior Johnson allies, and ultimately, “killing” May’s Brexit plan and removing her from the prime minister’s seat.Back-and-forth emails between Prins and Richard Dearlove, the former MI6 chief who ran the intelligence service between 1999 and 2004, showed that the spymaster played an instrumental role in the operation.The ‘Chequers White Paper’ is a reference to the May government’s July 2018 Brexit policy proposal on “The future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union,” which envisioned a common free trade area and customs territory. The proposal was slammed by some members of May’s government after its release, including then-Foreign Minister Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, who resigned in protest and demanded a “hard” Brexit without single market membership or acquiescence with any EU laws. Johnson claimed at the time that the May version of Brexit would leave the UK a “vassal state” of Brussels, and insisted that trying to defend the plan would be like “polishing a turd.”'Operation Surprise'Prins proposed starting up an “influence campaign” to “defeat” pro-Remain groups like Best for Britain, and to set up a “coordinating committee” of Vote Leave – the official campaigning organization which supported the “Leave” vote in the 2016 referendum. Prins also referred to a secretive “intelligence operation” to undermine proponents of soft Brexit, dubbing it “Operation Surprise.”Timothy and Mary Clode, an obscure aristocratic couple residing in Jersey, a self-governing Crown Dependency off the coast of northwest France, were said to have provided financial support for Prins’s plot. So did Julian ‘Toby’ Blackwell, a former SAS special forces soldier and owner of Blackwell’s, a major Oxford-based academic book retailer.In an email from 27 August 2018, Tim Clode informed Prins that Dearlove had proposed a “modus operandi” for spying on Best for Britain to ensure “maximum intel” on the group and its “co-conspirators.” Clode characterized Best for Britain as a “very valuable” target amid its reported efforts to get the opposition Labour Party to change its position on a second Brexit referendum.Clode also referred to Oliver ‘Olly’ Robbins, May’s advisor and chief Brexit negotiator and his office as an “equally important target” for uncovering “the whole can of worms of rank disloyalty” in the civil service. “This to me is a key objective, if we could discover any ‘direct traffic’ between any of this disloyal civil service group and Best for Britain and its supporters, it would be dynamite,” he wrote.The aristocrat assured Prins that Dearlove had “put equal weight on both Targets and had a high degree of confidence in the civil service objective,” saying that for four to five thousand pounds, the information could be secured. “His own view, as he may have indicated, is that there IS gold in there if we can get the high-level plans of ‘Best for Britain’,” he stressed.‘May Must Go’, With Help From Ex-CIA Spooks if NecessaryIn another email, dated 7 September 2018 by Prins, he reported that an effort to “penetrate the enemy’s inner council” would be led by former MI6 Secret Intelligence Service operatives “connected to Crosby-Textor,” an Australia-based lobbying firm and political consultancy which worked on Johnson’s 2008 London mayoral campaign, and the Conservatives in the 2017 general election.Prins further indicated that the former SIS spooks would be commissioned to provide “regular reports” on Best for Britain’s activities, and that if they couldn’t find the “gold,” Dearlove could “use some former CIA colleagues to set up a fake ‘Democratic Party’ operation to approach the remainers from across the seas – and in New York – to penetrate them in this way.” The former MI6 director had assured Prins that “the people he has in mind are highly expert at this sort of espionage.”‘In Office But Not in Power’In an email dated 21st September 2018 titled “OUR ACTIVE MEASURES STRATEGY; HIGHLY SENSITIVE,” Prins informed Blackwell and the Clodes about his and Dearlove’s support for a strategy of putting “intolerable pressure on May” to effectively see her remain “in office but not in power.” The email also referred to a mysterious “Plan B,” which Prins said would include ‘changing personnel’ but be “riskier” to pull off.Prins informed his co-plotters of a “trial operation” against Oliver Robbins to “penetrate” his world “and his No 10 unit.”Ministry MoleIn a letter to Blackwell and the Clodes in December 2018, Prins wrote about a secret meeting with Evelyn Farr, the plotters' mole inside the civil service who he said had “eyes on ALL the key documents” from the Department for Exiting the European Union – the ministerial department overseeing Brexit negotiations. Characterizing her as an “extraordinarily brave woman” Prins suggested Farr was a “walking time bomb” for the government “because of what she knows and can prove.” Farr would go on to author a series of articles in national outlets under the pseudonym ‘Caroline Bell’, providing embarassing details on internal Brexit deliberations inside the May government, including secret EU briefings sent to No. 10.In another email, dated 23 December 2018, Prins sought to recruit Henry Kissinger to push Hard Brexit, warning that May’s version of Brexit would leave the UK “bound as a third country to agreements which we will not be able to change and which will cut across our NATO commitments and very close bilateral links with the US.”In an email dated 15 January 2019 to Prins entitled “Well done to us,” Farr boasted of the plotters’ “crushing defeat” of May’s Brexit plan in parliament, saying she was “so glad we had the time to get all the analysis out there,” and stressing that “now is the time to head off all the mad undemocratic schemes of the thwarted remainers.”‘Kill Her and It’On 2 June 2019, after May’s Brexit plan was defeated and the Conservative Party leadership campaign got underway, Prins sent advice to Johnson ally Jacob Rees-Mogg advice proposing Johnson’s first steps in office on Brexit, including parliamentary maneuvers to prevent remainers from blocking a “clean exit,” summoning Tory MPs and getting “firm (preferably written) pledges to support a clean exit,” and sacking top officials and “ALL civil servants” involved in May’s Brexit negotiations.In another email the same month, Dearlove described his “preoccupation” with how to feed “briefings on national security to Boris,” and expressed confidence that “with the proper team around him he will do well.”In a 23 July 2019 letter to Dearlove, after Johnson had won the Tory leadership race and became MP, Prins recommended putting “the frighteners on” Brexit’s opponents using “MI5 intel on key remainiac agitprop agents.”In another email dated 31 August 2019, Prins began providing senior Johnson government figures Michael Gove and Oliver Lewis with briefings and advice, and praising Johnson for his “Nelsonian nerves” against Brussels.While suggesting that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was “showing the determination of a convert as Mrs. T [Margaret Thatcher] once was,” Prins dismissed Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as a candidate for the top job, calling him “another globalonist Blairite at heart…like Boris.”A final email, dated 24 February 2022 revealed efforts by Prins to insert Farr into the Home Office, recommending that Bruges Group founder Patrick Robertson forward her resume and the articles she penned under her ‘Caroline Bell’ pseudonym to Home Secretary Priti Patel.The Russians, AgainThe Grayzone's story received virtually no traction in British media, apart from a pair of pieces in The Guardian and The Telegraph claiming, without providing evidence, that the materials it was based on were "hacked and leaked by Russians."Commenting on The Grayzone article in a post on Telegram on Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asked followers what they thought about the alleged plot. “What do you think? Does this type of change of power constitute a coup or intrigue? I think it’s both. This is a purely English tradition, like poisoning,” she quipped.

