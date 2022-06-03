https://sputniknews.com/20220603/weapons-sent-to-ukraine-will-no-doubt-fuel-uptick-in-global-arms-trafficking-warns-interpol-chief-1095957509.html

Weapons Sent to Ukraine Will ‘No Doubt’ Fuel Uptick in Global Arms Trafficking, Warns Interpol Chief

Weapons Sent to Ukraine Will ‘No Doubt’ Fuel Uptick in Global Arms Trafficking, Warns Interpol Chief

The US and its allies have been flooding Ukraine with weapons ever since Russia started its special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country. Moscow... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T05:24+0000

2022-06-03T05:24+0000

2022-06-03T05:24+0000

ukraine

russia

interpol

ukraine crisis

javelin

stinger missiles

arms trafficking

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105882/97/1058829733_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_115ed018af2f2ab6d9b8f656335411d2.jpg

There is “no doubt” that illegal arms trafficking will increase once the conflict in Ukraine has ended, the head of Interpol warned on Wednesday.Ever since Russia started its special military operation in the neighboring republic on 24 February following a plea for assistance from breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk to defend them from intensifying attacks by the Kiev regime, the US and its allies have been flooding Ukraine with weapons. Moscow from the outset emphasized that said that the aim of its operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted. However, the US and its allies, besides launching a sweeping sanctions campaign against Russia, have committed billions-worth of military aid for Ukraine in recent months.However, these stockpiles of weapons funneled into Ukraine will likely end up in the global hidden economy and in the hands of criminals, said the head of Interpol.‘’Illegal Weapons Will Come’According to Jürgen Stock, once the active phase of the operation in Ukraine ends, a steady supply of guns and heavy arms will flood the international market.At that point, he emphasized, Interpol’s member states, especially those currently so supplying weapons, would need to cooperate on arms tracing.Jürgen Stock cautioned countries against thinking they could deal with such an imminent challenge individually.A case in point was Afghanistan, which the US “chaotically” withdrew from in 2021, following 20 years of war, leaving behind huge amounts of sophisticated military equipment that fell into the hands of the Taliban*, added the Interpol chief.He added that now was the time to get alarmed, as “an influx of weapons in Europe and beyond” was imminent and one could “expect these weapons to be trafficked not only to neighbouring countries but to other continents.”One immediate way of dealing with the potentially explosive situation was for member-states of Interpol to use its database to help “track and trace” the weapons. Washington and its western allies have sent shipments of high-end military weapons to Ukraine since the Russian operation began.The Pentagon on 1 June laid out the contents of a $700 million tranche of weapons promised by US President Joe Biden earlier this week. The military package includes four M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), Mi-17 helicopters once destined for Afghanistan, radars, anti-tank weapons, heavy artillery rounds and other items. The HIMARS the US is sending will use ammunition with a range of 80 km, not the 300 km afforded by the system’s longest-range ammunition.Washington’s new assistance will augment the Javelin anti-tank systems and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles that the West is delivering to Ukraine on a daily basis. This will take the total amount of US security assistance for Ukraine to $4.6 billion since the start of the special operation launched by Russia.Russia has repeatedly warned the US and its allies about the dangers of funneling weapons to Ukraine, stressing that the cargoes are considered a legitimate military target for Russian missiles. Furthermore, Moscow underscored that such military assistance serves to prolong the conflict, and could even risk a direct confrontation with NATO.

https://sputniknews.com/20220602/afghanistan-all-over-again-us-lawmakers-fret-over-accounting-of-weapons-biden-sending-to-ukraine-1095953728.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220601/what-is-the-game-changer-himars-rocket-artillery-biden-is-sending-to-ukraine-1095926703.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220517/ukraine-passes-israel-to-become-biggest-recipient-of-us-military-aid-in-matter-of-months-1095582050.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

ukraine, russia, interpol, ukraine crisis, javelin, stinger missiles, arms trafficking