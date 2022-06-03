https://sputniknews.com/20220603/us-urges-eu-to-align-approaches-over-china-challenging-europes-security-economy--values-1095971793.html

US Urges EU to 'Align Approaches' Over China 'Challenging Europe’s Security, Economy & Values’

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently identified Beijing as "the most serious long-term challenge to the international order," as he outlined America’s... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman designated China as a “challenge” to Europe’s security on Thursday, impressing upon European nations the urgency of helping Washington offset competition from Beijing.Sherman applauded current cooperation ties with European states, but underscored the need to further “align our approaches,” adding that the US was “looking at issues of supply chains”, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing Russian operation in Ukraine.“The US is not seeking conflict” with China, nor to “sever our economy from the PRC,” emphasized Wendy Sherman, but voiced the opinion that the American administration could not “rely on Beijing to change its behaviour”.As for the “alliance between Russia and China,” America was prepared to warn Beijing of “consequences” if the Chinese authorities ever decided to send military equipment to Russia.The remarks referenced an announcement made by Beijing and Moscow ahead of the special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine launched by Russia on 24 February. Back then, the countries hailed a “no limits” strategic partnership they said was meant to counter US influence. In a joint statement, they underscored there were no “forbidden areas” of cooperation.‘Challenge to International Order’Wendy Sherman’s comments also came in the wake of a speech by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.He outlined the Biden administration's strategy towards China as "invest, align, compete”.He also acknowledged that China was the only country with “both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do it.”Blinken Speech a 'Smear'In response, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson described Antony Blinken’s speech as an attempt to "smear China's domestic and foreign policy."Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters that the US only wanted to "contain and suppress China's development and uphold US hegemony." Wang also charged the US Secretary of State with blatant hypocrisy, saying the remarks were "essentially spreading disinformation."

