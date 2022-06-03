US Urges EU to 'Align Approaches' Over China 'Challenging Europe’s Security, Economy & Values’
© AP Photo / Andy WongIn this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing.
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently identified Beijing as "the most serious long-term challenge to the international order," as he outlined America’s policy towards China during an event hosted by the Asia Society Policy Institute at George Washington University.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman designated China as a “challenge” to Europe’s security on Thursday, impressing upon European nations the urgency of helping Washington offset competition from Beijing.
“Even before President Xi (Jinping) and President (Vladimir) Putin declared their ‘no limits’ partnership in February, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) has challenged Europe’s security, Europe’s economy and Europe’s values,” Sherman stated at a virtual press conference on 2 June.
Sherman applauded current cooperation ties with European states, but underscored the need to further “align our approaches,” adding that the US was “looking at issues of supply chains”, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing Russian operation in Ukraine.
“The US is not seeking conflict” with China, nor to “sever our economy from the PRC,” emphasized Wendy Sherman, but voiced the opinion that the American administration could not “rely on Beijing to change its behaviour”.
As for the “alliance between Russia and China,” America was prepared to warn Beijing of “consequences” if the Chinese authorities ever decided to send military equipment to Russia.
“Quite frankly, I think Russia and Putin will be a pariah for a very long time and I’m not sure the PRC will benefit,” she added.
The remarks referenced an announcement made by Beijing and Moscow ahead of the special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine launched by Russia on 24 February. Back then, the countries hailed a “no limits” strategic partnership they said was meant to counter US influence. In a joint statement, they underscored there were no “forbidden areas” of cooperation.
‘Challenge to International Order’
Wendy Sherman’s comments also came in the wake of a speech by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"Even as (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin's war continues, we will remain focused on the most serious long-term challenge to the international order, and that's posed by the People's Republic of China," Blinken said in a speech on 26 May, delivered at George Washington University.
He outlined the Biden administration's strategy towards China as "invest, align, compete”.
"We will invest in the foundations of our strength at home -- our competitiveness, our innovation, our democracy. We will align our efforts with our network of allies and partners, acting with common purpose and in common cause. And harnessing these two key assets, we'll compete with China to defend our interests and build our vision for the future," said Antony Blinken.
He also acknowledged that China was the only country with “both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to do it.”
Blinken Speech a 'Smear'
In response, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson described Antony Blinken’s speech as an attempt to "smear China's domestic and foreign policy."
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters that the US only wanted to "contain and suppress China's development and uphold US hegemony." Wang also charged the US Secretary of State with blatant hypocrisy, saying the remarks were "essentially spreading disinformation."