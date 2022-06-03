US Police Arrest Retired NY Cop With Fake Badge, BB Gun & High-Capacity Magazines Near US Capitol
© Twitter/US Capitol Police Jerome Felipe, 53, of Flint, Michigan, "was arrested outside of the U.S. Capitol this morning after he was found with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor, high capacity magazines and other ammunition," according to a June 3 US Capitol Police release.
US Capitol Police (USCP), the federal law enforcement agency assigned to protect members of Congress, reportedly established contact with the male suspect after he drove his 2017 Dodge Charger to the west side of the US Capitol building and parked near the historic Peace Circle, where DC’s Pennsylvania Avenue intersects First Street NW.
Jerome Felipe, 53, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested outside the US Capitol building early Friday after allegedly lying to federal officers who recovered a BB gun, ballistics armor, high-capacity magazines, and other “ammunition” from his vehicle, according to a same-day news release from USCP.
A patrol officer reportedly approached the car and began talking to the 53-year-old just before 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Shortly after, Felipe presented multiple USCP officers with a “fake badge” emblazoned with ‘Department of INTERPOL’ and “made a false statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency,” according to the federal officers’ account of events.
Authorities have since learned that Felipe is a retired police officer out of New York.
The former cop allowed USCP officers to perform a search on his Dodge Charger, resulting in the discovery of one BB gun, two ballistic vests, “several” high-capacity magazines, and “other ammunition.”
The recovered evidence was seen in a collage published Friday by the USCP’s official Twitter account.
USCP Arrests Man with Fake Badge, Body Armor & High Capacity Magazines: https://t.co/FkFUq4UpYJ pic.twitter.com/xjfFQHQgD0— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) June 3, 2022
“No real guns were found,” highlighted the USCP release.
Felipe is facing charges for his alleged unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.
Federal investigators have yet to reach a determination as to why Felipe was parked near the US Capitol building at that hour.