https://sputniknews.com/20220603/us-police-arrest-retired-ny-cop-with-fake-badge-bb-gun--high-capacity-magazines-near-us-capitol--1095986685.html

US Police Arrest Retired NY Cop With Fake Badge, BB Gun & High-Capacity Magazines Near US Capitol

US Police Arrest Retired NY Cop With Fake Badge, BB Gun & High-Capacity Magazines Near US Capitol

US Capitol Police (USCP), the federal law enforcement agency assigned to protect members of Congress, reportedly established contact with the male suspect... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T20:42+0000

2022-06-03T20:42+0000

2022-06-03T20:42+0000

us capitol police (uscp)

washington dc

us

bb gun

fake identity

crooked cops

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095986393_165:0:922:426_1920x0_80_0_0_54935f3dda130e53d74853aaa699c8c6.png

Jerome Felipe, 53, of Flint, Michigan, was arrested outside the US Capitol building early Friday after allegedly lying to federal officers who recovered a BB gun, ballistics armor, high-capacity magazines, and other “ammunition” from his vehicle, according to a same-day news release from USCP.A patrol officer reportedly approached the car and began talking to the 53-year-old just before 5:00 a.m. Eastern Time.Authorities have since learned that Felipe is a retired police officer out of New York.The former cop allowed USCP officers to perform a search on his Dodge Charger, resulting in the discovery of one BB gun, two ballistic vests, “several” high-capacity magazines, and “other ammunition.”The recovered evidence was seen in a collage published Friday by the USCP’s official Twitter account.Felipe is facing charges for his alleged unlawful possession of high-capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.Federal investigators have yet to reach a determination as to why Felipe was parked near the US Capitol building at that hour.

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

us capitol police (uscp), washington dc, us, bb gun, fake identity, crooked cops