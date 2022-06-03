https://sputniknews.com/20220603/ukrainian-military-shells-cars-with-media-workers-rt-correspondent-says-1095966726.html
Ukrainian Military Shells Cars With Media Workers, RT Correspondent Says
Ukrainian Military Shells Cars With Media Workers, RT Correspondent Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car with reporters, including from RT and Reuters, came under a Ukrainian attack in Donbass on Friday, RT correspondent Igor Zhdanov said... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-03T11:09+0000
2022-06-03T11:09+0000
2022-06-03T11:11+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
rt
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094799740_0:202:2925:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_847bede9d6a5ba341e907dd2098c8017.jpg
"We came under shelling at the entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the shells landed exactly on a car 5-10 meters in front of us, which was transporting a Reuters film crew of two people … The car’s driver died on the spot, the journalists are in the hospital. Everything is fine with our group," Zhdanov wrote on his Telegram channel.
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094799740_97:0:2828:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_99db4ebc2b33a404fd06378374589fcb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, donbass, rt
Ukrainian Military Shells Cars With Media Workers, RT Correspondent Says
11:09 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 03.06.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car with reporters, including from RT and Reuters, came under a Ukrainian attack in Donbass on Friday, RT correspondent Igor Zhdanov said, adding that several people were taken to hospitals.
"We came under shelling at the entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the shells landed exactly on a car 5-10 meters in front of us, which was transporting a Reuters film crew of two people … The car’s driver died on the spot, the journalists are in the hospital. Everything is fine with our group," Zhdanov wrote on his Telegram channel.