Ukrainian Military Shells Cars With Media Workers, RT Correspondent Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car with reporters, including from RT and Reuters, came under a Ukrainian attack in Donbass on Friday, RT correspondent Igor Zhdanov said... 03.06.2022

"We came under shelling at the entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the shells landed exactly on a car 5-10 meters in front of us, which was transporting a Reuters film crew of two people … The car’s driver died on the spot, the journalists are in the hospital. Everything is fine with our group," Zhdanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

