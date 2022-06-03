International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Ukrainian Military Shells Cars With Media Workers, RT Correspondent Says
Ukrainian Military Shells Cars With Media Workers, RT Correspondent Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A car with reporters, including from RT and Reuters, came under a Ukrainian attack in Donbass on Friday, RT correspondent Igor Zhdanov said
"We came under shelling at the entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the shells landed exactly on a car 5-10 meters in front of us, which was transporting a Reuters film crew of two people … The car’s driver died on the spot, the journalists are in the hospital. Everything is fine with our group," Zhdanov wrote on his Telegram channel.
11:09 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 11:11 GMT 03.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Dan LevyDonetsk People's Republic militiamen in the village of Logvinovo in the Donbass. In the background is Ukrainian military equipment destroyed in the course of fighting.
Donetsk People's Republic militiamen in the village of Logvinovo in the Donbass. In the background is Ukrainian military equipment destroyed in the course of fighting. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
© Sputnik / Dan Levy
"We came under shelling at the entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the shells landed exactly on a car 5-10 meters in front of us, which was transporting a Reuters film crew of two people … The car's driver died on the spot, the journalists are in the hospital. Everything is fine with our group," Zhdanov wrote on his Telegram channel.
