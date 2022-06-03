https://sputniknews.com/20220603/train-derails-in-southern-germany-injuring-several-people---media-1095967061.html
Train Derails in Southern Germany Injuring Several People - Media
According to local news agencies, several railcars turned over as a result of the incident. 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
A train has derailed in southern Germany on Friday, leaving several people injured, Focus Online reported. The incident occurred near the town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the report added.
11:15 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 11:25 GMT 03.06.2022)
According to local news agencies, several railcars turned over as a result of the incident.
A train has derailed in southern Germany on Friday, leaving several people injured, Focus Online reported.
The incident occurred near the town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the report added.