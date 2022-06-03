https://sputniknews.com/20220603/telegram-messenger-sends-data-to-german-law-enforcement-despite-denying-it-reports-say-1095971071.html
Telegram Messenger Sends Data to German Law Enforcement Despite Denying It, Reports Say
Telegram Messenger Sends Data to German Law Enforcement Despite Denying It, Reports Say
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Representatives of Telegram provided the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) with access to users’ personal data in a number of... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-03T12:45+0000
2022-06-03T12:45+0000
2022-06-03T12:45+0000
germany
telegram
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106304/27/1063042707_0:290:5568:3422_1920x0_80_0_0_f4292431246b3aaa50a84f8debbe8d53.jpg
According to the German newspaper, the data belong to suspected terrorists and child abusers. However, it is still difficult for German investigators to obtain information from representatives of Telegram in cases involving other criminal offences.In Germany, Telegram has become particularly popular among the so-called Querdenker (Lateral thinker) movement that opposes coronavirus restrictions and compulsory vaccination. In February, at the request of the German authorities, the messenger blocked 64 channels whose content the government considered "extremist." This was preceded by threats from the interior minister, Nancy Faeser, to block the Telegram messenger throughout Germany.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106304/27/1063042707_310:0:5259:3712_1920x0_80_0_0_f3cebfe037ac3f2f6bca3c0b51b828d8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
germany, telegram
Telegram Messenger Sends Data to German Law Enforcement Despite Denying It, Reports Say
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Representatives of Telegram provided the German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) with access to users’ personal data in a number of cases related to child abuse and terrorism, Spiegel reported on Friday.
According to the German newspaper, the data belong to suspected terrorists and child abusers. However, it is still difficult for German investigators to obtain information from representatives of Telegram in cases involving other criminal offences.
In Germany, Telegram
has become particularly popular among the so-called Querdenker (Lateral thinker) movement that opposes coronavirus restrictions and compulsory vaccination.
In February, at the request of the German authorities, the messenger blocked 64 channels whose content the government considered "extremist." This was preceded by threats from the interior minister, Nancy Faeser, to block the Telegram messenger throughout Germany.