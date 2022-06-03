https://sputniknews.com/20220603/sri-lanka-detains-russian-aeroflot-plane-1095966641.html
Sri Lanka Detains Russian Aeroflot Plane
03.06.2022
10:40 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 11:09 GMT 03.06.2022)
The departure of the Colombo - Moscow flight was cancelled due to the lack of permission from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities, a court hearing on the lifting of the arrest is scheduled for 8 June, according to the Russia’s largest airline Aeroflot.