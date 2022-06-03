https://sputniknews.com/20220603/seven-hospitalised-700-rescued-as-fire-breaks-out-at-chemical-factory-in-indias-gujarat---video-1095960420.html

Seven Hospitalised, 700 Rescued as Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in India’s Gujarat - Video

Seven Hospitalised, 700 Rescued as Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in India’s Gujarat - Video

In April, six died after an explosion at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district. All of the victims were workers at the factory. 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T13:48+0000

2022-06-03T13:48+0000

2022-06-03T13:48+0000

india

india

gujarat

chemical factory

fire

fire

fire

blast

blast

accident

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095973548_0:0:700:393_1920x0_80_0_0_bc80cb0eaf3f26938fb1475eac8993f1.jpg

At least seven have been hospitalised and over 700 evacuated from the Nandesari Industrial Area after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the city of Vadodara in Gujarat state on Thursday evening.According to media reports, a massive explosion sparked a fire in a portion of the Deepak Nitrite chemical manufacturing facility. However, no casualties were reported.Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.While talking to the media, Vadodara's district collector, A.B. Gor, on Thursday said: "A fire broke out at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat`s Vadodara on 2 June. No casualty has been reported"."However, some people who were having difficulty in breathing were hospitalised. We are monitoring the pollution level of the city. People living in nearby areas have been shifted to safer places", he added.As many as 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with the Quick Response Centre from Jarod city to bring the fire under control.After the incident, the company issued a statement saying that there was no casualty and a few people were being given first aid treatment.“The plant operations are expected to resume in a day or two upon clearance of damaged warehouse”, the statement further said.The company also said that the cause of the fire was being investigated and that it would extend all assistance to the relevant authorities looking into the matter.

india

gujarat

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, gujarat, chemical factory, fire, fire, fire, blast, blast, accident, accident, accident