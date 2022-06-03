International
Seven Hospitalised, 700 Rescued as Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in India's Gujarat - Video
Seven Hospitalised, 700 Rescued as Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in India’s Gujarat - Video
In April, six died after an explosion at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district. All of the victims were workers at the factory. 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
At least seven have been hospitalised and over 700 evacuated from the Nandesari Industrial Area after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the city of Vadodara in Gujarat state on Thursday evening.According to media reports, a massive explosion sparked a fire in a portion of the Deepak Nitrite chemical manufacturing facility. However, no casualties were reported.Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.While talking to the media, Vadodara's district collector, A.B. Gor, on Thursday said: "A fire broke out at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat`s Vadodara on 2 June. No casualty has been reported"."However, some people who were having difficulty in breathing were hospitalised. We are monitoring the pollution level of the city. People living in nearby areas have been shifted to safer places", he added.As many as 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with the Quick Response Centre from Jarod city to bring the fire under control.After the incident, the company issued a statement saying that there was no casualty and a few people were being given first aid treatment.“The plant operations are expected to resume in a day or two upon clearance of damaged warehouse”, the statement further said.The company also said that the cause of the fire was being investigated and that it would extend all assistance to the relevant authorities looking into the matter.
In April, six died after an explosion at a chemical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district. All of the victims were workers at the factory.
At least seven have been hospitalised and over 700 evacuated from the Nandesari Industrial Area after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the city of Vadodara in Gujarat state on Thursday evening.
According to media reports, a massive explosion sparked a fire in a portion of the Deepak Nitrite chemical manufacturing facility. However, no casualties were reported.
Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.
While talking to the media, Vadodara's district collector, A.B. Gor, on Thursday said: "A fire broke out at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat`s Vadodara on 2 June. No casualty has been reported".
"However, some people who were having difficulty in breathing were hospitalised. We are monitoring the pollution level of the city. People living in nearby areas have been shifted to safer places", he added.
As many as 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with the Quick Response Centre from Jarod city to bring the fire under control.
After the incident, the company issued a statement saying that there was no casualty and a few people were being given first aid treatment.
“The plant operations are expected to resume in a day or two upon clearance of damaged warehouse”, the statement further said.
The company also said that the cause of the fire was being investigated and that it would extend all assistance to the relevant authorities looking into the matter.
