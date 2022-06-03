https://sputniknews.com/20220603/russian-foreign-ministry-summons-ambassador-of-sri-lanka-over-seizure-of-aeroflot-plane-1095983018.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri Lanka Over Seizure of Aeroflot Plane

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Ambassador of Sri Lanka Over Seizure of Aeroflot Plane

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Ambassador of Sri Lanka Janitha Abeywickrama Liyanage and had protested in connection with... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T18:37+0000

2022-06-03T18:37+0000

2022-06-03T18:45+0000

asia-pacific

sri lanka

russia

aeroflot

plane

airbus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102754/10/1027541055_0:279:3145:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00d3dc6c981a49c7dc5bc1c1ee3d883b.jpg

"On June 3, the Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation, J.A. Liyanage, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said.The head of the diplomatic mission received a protest in connection with the groundless decision of the judicial authorities of Sri Lanka to seize an Aeroflot scheduled flight to Moscow on June 2 at the Bandaranaike International Airport, it said.Meanwhile, Aeroflot has announced that it will be suspending commercial flights to Sri Lanka for the time being.Earlier in the day, Russia’s largest airline stated that the departure of the Colombo-Moscow flight, scheduled for 2 June, was cancelled due to the lack of permission from the Sri Lankan aviation authorities. The plane, an Airbus A330-300, was seized.A Colombo court had issued a verdict on the detention of the Aeroflot plane, which wasn't given a flight permit on Thursday, until 16 June.The decision was made in connection with a complaint filed by the leasing company Celestial Aviation Trading Limited from Ireland. Aeroflot has 12 Airbus A330 aircraft in its fleet. In May, the company bought eight aircraft from foreign owners.The wave of EU sanctions against Russia over its military operation in Ukraine banned sales of aircraft and their parts to Russian carriers and obligated European leasing companies to retrieve all leased planes from Russia. A number of countries have closed their airspace to Russian flights and threatened to detain the planes registered and leased abroad.

asia-pacific

sri lanka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia-pacific, sri lanka, russia, aeroflot, plane, airbus