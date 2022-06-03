https://sputniknews.com/20220603/russian-forces-capture-key-ukrainian-city-as-turkey-prepares-for-new-syria-operation-1095948848.html
Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian City as Turkey Prepares for New Syria Operation
Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian City as Turkey Prepares for New Syria Operation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a number of topics, including the armed conflict in Ukraine, the declining... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-03T08:59+0000
2022-06-03T08:59+0000
2022-06-03T08:59+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
turkey
joe biden
china
taiwan
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095948762_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_71d7d9f986d035a03599208326882183.png
Russian forces capture key Ukrainian city as Turkey prepares for new Syria operation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a number of topics, including the war in Ukraine, the declining economy and the current state of the Biden administration
Guests:AJ Delgado - American Attorney and Political Commentator | State of the Biden Administration and its support for the armed conflict in Ukraine.Brad Blankenship - Journalist and Columnist | EU Attempts 6th Round Of Oil Sanctions, Greece Seizes Iranian ShipIn the first hour, Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed the current conflict in Ukraine and the reports that the Russian military captured a key city in the Donbass region; this was followed by a discussion on Turkey's planned military operation in northern Syria.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by AJ Delgado to discuss the current state of the Biden Administration and how the president's current support of the armed conflict in Ukraine has stymied the economic recovery and driven the country to the brink of recession ahead of the 2022 midterms.In the third hour, Brad Blankenship joined the hosts to discuss the ambiguity of the US' "One China" policy, along with Biden's claims about defending the island of Taiwan if China invaded.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
turkey
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095948762_232:0:1165:700_1920x0_80_0_0_68ea43b1b1377f1aad07c8f802367809.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, ukraine, turkey, joe biden, china, taiwan, аудио, radio
Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian City as Turkey Prepares for New Syria Operation
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a number of topics, including the armed conflict in Ukraine, the declining economy and the current state of the Biden administration.
AJ Delgado - American Attorney and Political Commentator | State of the Biden Administration and its support for the armed conflict in Ukraine.
Brad Blankenship - Journalist and Columnist | EU Attempts 6th Round Of Oil Sanctions, Greece Seizes Iranian Ship
In the first hour, Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed the current conflict in Ukraine and the reports that the Russian military captured a key city in the Donbass region; this was followed by a discussion on Turkey's planned military operation in northern Syria.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by AJ Delgado to discuss the current state of the Biden Administration and how the president's current support of the armed conflict in Ukraine has stymied the economic recovery and driven the country to the brink of recession ahead of the 2022 midterms.
In the third hour, Brad Blankenship joined the hosts to discuss the ambiguity of the US' "One China" policy, along with Biden's claims about defending the island of Taiwan if China invaded.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.