Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian City as Turkey Prepares for New Syria Operation

Russian Forces Capture Key Ukrainian City as Turkey Prepares for New Syria Operation

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a number of topics, including the armed conflict in Ukraine, the declining...

Russian forces capture key Ukrainian city as Turkey prepares for new Syria operation On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed a number of topics, including the war in Ukraine, the declining economy and the current state of the Biden administration

Guests:AJ Delgado - American Attorney and Political Commentator | State of the Biden Administration and its support for the armed conflict in Ukraine.Brad Blankenship - Journalist and Columnist | EU Attempts 6th Round Of Oil Sanctions, Greece Seizes Iranian ShipIn the first hour, Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed the current conflict in Ukraine and the reports that the Russian military captured a key city in the Donbass region; this was followed by a discussion on Turkey's planned military operation in northern Syria.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by AJ Delgado to discuss the current state of the Biden Administration and how the president's current support of the armed conflict in Ukraine has stymied the economic recovery and driven the country to the brink of recession ahead of the 2022 midterms.In the third hour, Brad Blankenship joined the hosts to discuss the ambiguity of the US' "One China" policy, along with Biden's claims about defending the island of Taiwan if China invaded.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

