Pence's Chief of Staff Warned Secret Service of Danger to VP Day Before Jan. 6, Report Claims

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of people stormed Capitol Hill, with some yelling "Hang Mike Pence," as the former vice president was overseeing the certification... 03.06.2022

Former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff contacted his leading Secret Service agent the day before a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 last year to warn the agent that the sitting US president might publicly lash out at the vice president and endanger Pence's security as a result.According to a New York Times report, Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, had no idea what form such a security threat would take. Nevertheless, after days of increasing pressure from Trump on his vice president to intervene on the election certification, Short reportedly appeared to have reason to be concerned. The vice president's refusal to go along with the president was bursting into an open feud between the two men at a time when the president was inflaming the rage of his fans flocking to Washington, DC.The chief of staff's warning doubles down on past reports detailing the level of tensions in the Trump administration during its last days. It also appears to demonstrate the White House's anxiety at the highest levels on the risks that Trump's upcoming actions and statements would lead to violence.According to the report, following the 2020 election, some of Trump's advisers discussed the possibility of January 6, 2021, as a potentially critical date in the former president's efforts to stay in power. Pence, upon finding out about such plans, allegedly requested that his general counsel, Greg Jacob, produce a document outlining his powers during the certification process. Although the memo did not contain a firm position, Pence's aides reportedly continued to investigate the matter, eventually determining the vice president lacked the ability to compel the conclusion. However, Pence and his team were subjected to constant criticism from Trump supporters who claimed that he did wield such power.Trump aides allegedly hoped to arrange for Pence to meet with lawyer Sidney Powell in the hope that she could convince the vice president that he had the power to overturn the election results.Moreover, other points of contention put the Pence team on high alert regarding the pressure campaign. Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows informed Short that the president had refused to approve a pot of transition funding for Pence's post-White House office. Additionally, Short has also purportedly sought out Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and top adviser, between Christmas and New Year's Day to see how he might help defuse conflict between the Pence and Trump camps. Kushner allegedly turned down the invitation, claiming he was engrossed in Middle Eastern issues.The head of presidential personnel, John McEntee, penned a handwritten message that circulated in the West Wing at one point, appearing to indicate that Pence did not believe he could affect the election outcome. Trump reportedly persisted, and he soon tried more direct methods of putting pressure on Pence. Pence then reportedly told Trump in early January that he did not feel he had the authority to do what the president desired, but that he would continue to research the matter. On January 5, Trump tweeted that Pence would possibly reject electors, as he later reportedly attempted to persuade several of his informal aides outside the White House to go to the vice president's official house to seek a meeting with Pence. Trump spoke with Pence again the next day, pleading with him to do what the vice president claimed he couldn't.Again, Trump attempted to persuade his veep to concede to his demands, addressing Pence publicly during his rally in Washington prior to the Electoral College vote count. As the established timeline events show, Trump eventually informed the crowd he would march to the Capitol as the certification process began - just as he had allegedly told aides he planned to do. He ultimately returned to the White House after the Secret Service warned him they could not guarantee his protection. Also that day, Pence issued a memo, stating that he disagreed with the president on the right to intervene in the certification process. The memo was not reportedly shared with the White House counsel ahead of time.In the end, a mob of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building, breaching security barriers and temporarily halting the certification count for a handful of hours as law enforcement officials worked to quell the riot. Secret Service agent Tim Giebels hustled Pence out of the Senate chamber and escorted him to a loading dock beneath the Capitol. Despite Giebels' repeated requests, the vice president refused to board a waiting car, fearing that doing so would allow the rioters and others to claim a triumph over the procedure, according to the report. Alongside other lawmakers, Pence remained on the grounds in a secured area for several hours until officials gathered once again to convene on the count.

