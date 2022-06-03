https://sputniknews.com/20220603/mma-star-patrick-pimblett-likens-champions-league-final-chaos-to-american-crime-anthology-the-purge-1095970090.html

MMA Star Patrick Pimblett Likens Champions League Final Chaos to American Crime Anthology The Purge

The Champions League may have been won by Real Madrid as they beat Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris, but almost no one remembers the game for their...

British Mixed Martial Art (MMA) star Patrick Pimblett has compared the mayhem that was witnessed ahead of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Real Madrid with American film The Purge.The 2013 movie which stars Ethane Hawke and Lena Headey, Adelaide Kane, and Max Burkholder in the lead roles, is based on the events that unfold during a 12-hour Purge night during which all kinds of crimes are legal, including rape and murder.Pimblett claims that he had the same feeling before and after Real's 1-0 victory on Saturday night in Paris."The movie the Purge is where you can do what you want for 12 hours, that's what it was like. That's what I feel it was like the Purge. There was no laws for 12 hours," he added. Videos have now emerged where supporters of both the clubs could be seen being assaulted by the locals, with some eye-witnesses putting the number of masked thugs at 1,000. Several football fanatics were even stabbed during the mayhem.The French Football Federation (FFF) and UEFA subsequently blamed the visiting Liverpool admirers for the disorder that prevailed during the weekend in the City of Love. The FFF called the entire episode a "massive fraud at an industrial level" alleging that 40,000 Liverpool fans arrived at the Stade de France carrying fake tickets.Pimblett also took aim at French interior minister Gerald Darmanin who continues to hold the Liverpool supporters for the commotion.While UEFA has ordered an inquiry, Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has demanded an independent probe into the incidents which led to the situation in Paris."We at Liverpool have been calling for an investigation into what happened in Paris on Saturday, not a report," Hogan said in a statement on Thursday."We just feel it's incredibly important that we get this investigation going, frankly that we get it launched immediately and that there are clear specifics around the process and how it’s going to work," he concluded.

liverpool

