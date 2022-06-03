International
https://sputniknews.com/20220603/macron-says-hes-spent-about-100-hours-on-phone-with-putin-discussing-ukraine-situation-1095986873.html
Macron Says He's Spent About 100 Hours on Phone With Putin Discussing Ukraine Situation
Macron Says He's Spent About 100 Hours on Phone With Putin Discussing Ukraine Situation
PARIS (Sputnik) - French leader Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had spent some 100 hours in telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-03T21:15+0000
2022-06-03T21:13+0000
emmanuel macron
france
vladimir putin
ukraine
phone calls
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094739015_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_72214579234be02cbfed6d91ec6fd704.jpg
"I have lost track of the conversations that I have had with Vladimir Putin since December. About 100 hours in total," Macron told the Ouest France newspaper.The French president noted that he never concealed his talks with the Russian leader, adding that he communicated with Putin at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Macron further expressed his opinion that the role of Paris in this conflict is to be the "mediating power."On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops, resulting in several waves of anti-Russian sanctions in a variety of spheres. Macron and Putin had repeatedly held telephone conversations on the matter before and after the beginning of the military operation.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094739015_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a85c3a48dd35e62ca409bd8765febb54.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
emmanuel macron, france, vladimir putin, ukraine, phone calls

Macron Says He's Spent About 100 Hours on Phone With Putin Discussing Ukraine Situation

21:15 GMT 03.06.2022
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois BadiasCurrent French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 . Macron, with strong pro-European views, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, an anti-immigration nationalist, are facing each other in the presidential runoff on April 24. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Current French President and centrist presidential candidate for reelection Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Strasbourg, eastern France, Tuesday, April 12, 2022 . Macron, with strong pro-European views, and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, an anti-immigration nationalist, are facing each other in the presidential runoff on April 24. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2022
© AP Photo / Jean-Francois Badias
Subscribe
US
India
Global
PARIS (Sputnik) - French leader Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had spent some 100 hours in telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin since December discussing the situation in Ukraine.
"I have lost track of the conversations that I have had with Vladimir Putin since December. About 100 hours in total," Macron told the Ouest France newspaper.
The French president noted that he never concealed his talks with the Russian leader, adding that he communicated with Putin at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Macron further expressed his opinion that the role of Paris in this conflict is to be the "mediating power."
"Russia must not be humiliated so that we could find a way out [of the conflict in Ukraine] through diplomacy the day the hostilities stop," the president concluded.
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops, resulting in several waves of anti-Russian sanctions in a variety of spheres.
Macron and Putin had repeatedly held telephone conversations on the matter before and after the beginning of the military operation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала