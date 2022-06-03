https://sputniknews.com/20220603/macron-says-hes-spent-about-100-hours-on-phone-with-putin-discussing-ukraine-situation-1095986873.html

Macron Says He's Spent About 100 Hours on Phone With Putin Discussing Ukraine Situation

Macron Says He's Spent About 100 Hours on Phone With Putin Discussing Ukraine Situation

PARIS (Sputnik) - French leader Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that he had spent some 100 hours in telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T21:15+0000

2022-06-03T21:15+0000

2022-06-03T21:13+0000

emmanuel macron

france

vladimir putin

ukraine

phone calls

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0d/1094739015_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_72214579234be02cbfed6d91ec6fd704.jpg

"I have lost track of the conversations that I have had with Vladimir Putin since December. About 100 hours in total," Macron told the Ouest France newspaper.The French president noted that he never concealed his talks with the Russian leader, adding that he communicated with Putin at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Macron further expressed his opinion that the role of Paris in this conflict is to be the "mediating power."On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops, resulting in several waves of anti-Russian sanctions in a variety of spheres. Macron and Putin had repeatedly held telephone conversations on the matter before and after the beginning of the military operation.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

emmanuel macron, france, vladimir putin, ukraine, phone calls