LIVE UPDATES: All Ukrainian Army Attempts to Invade Kherson Region Were Repelled – Authorities

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Russian forces and the militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics are continuing to advance in the special operation, pushing Ukrainian forces out of Donbass. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territory of the republics.
Since the start of Russia's special military operation, over 1.5 million people, including more than 250,000 children, have been evacuated to Russia, according to the Russian National Defence Control Centre.
