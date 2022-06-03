International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: All Ukrainian Army Attempts to Invade Kherson Region Were Repelled – Authorities
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A residential building in the Kievsky district of Donetsk after shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Large-calibre shells pierced through the concrete walls. - Sputnik International

05:53 GMT 03.06.2022
Being updated
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine.
Russian forces and the militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics are continuing to advance in the special operation, pushing Ukrainian forces out of Donbass. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territory of the republics.
Since the start of Russia's special military operation, over 1.5 million people, including more than 250,000 children, have been evacuated to Russia, according to the Russian National Defence Control Centre.
06:08 GMT 03.06.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk People's Republic 44 Times in 24 Hours, Two Civilians Injured - DPR
05:53 GMT 03.06.2022
All Ukrainian Army Attempts to Invade Kherson Region Were Repelled – Authorities
