https://sputniknews.com/20220603/kim-kardashian-reveals-how-her-relationship-with-pete-davidson-started-1095976244.html

Kim Kardashian Reveals How Her Relationship With Pete Davidson Started

Kim Kardashian Reveals How Her Relationship With Pete Davidson Started

While Kardashian did mention seeking Davidson’s number after he did not show up at a particular after party of hers, she also said that, at that time, she... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-03T14:26+0000

2022-06-03T14:26+0000

2022-06-03T14:26+0000

viral

kim kardashian

pete davidson

relationship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107766/25/1077662507_0:0:2909:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_d037cb9881a20b090a0473978332e3bb.jpg

Famous reality TV star Kim Kardashian has recently shared some details of how her relationship with her current boyfriend actor Pete Davidson started.Spilling the beans in the latest episode of “The Kardashians” series on Hulu, Kim revealed that Davidson caught her attention after their on-screen kiss in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch last year.“It was just a vibe,” she said as quoted by Elle. “I was like, ‘Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different.’”When Davidson did not appear at Kardashian’s after party following the show, Kim ended up reaching out to SNL producer to get Pete’s number.“I wasn’t even thinking, like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him,’” Kardashian reminisced. “I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE [big dick energy, which Davidson went viral for in 2018], need to get out there.’ I was just basically DTF [down to f*ck].”Kim also mentioned that she initially sought to keep their relationship with Pete out of the limelight to make sure first that is going to last, the magazine notes.“Honestly, I just feel like I wanted to really make sure and not just be so, ‘Oh my god, I just met someone and I’m having fun,’ and just, like, start talking about it on a show and then if we weren’t talking months later I’d be, like, an idiot or a whore,” Kardashian said.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

viral, kim kardashian, pete davidson, relationship