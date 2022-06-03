Kim Kardashian Reportedly Snubbed by Buckingham Palace Amid Scramble to Get 'Platinum Party' Tickets

International
03.06.2022
Kim Kardashian may be an American pop culture phenomenon of celebrity scale, but her dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed, the Daily Mail reported.Officials at Buckingham Palace reportedly snubbed the 41-year-old’s request to be allowed to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.The SKIMS founder landed in the UK with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, this week and started angling for tickets to the event, according to the outlet.After the palace turned the American couple down, along with publicists at the BBC, which will broadcast the Platinum Party, a “determined” Kim is believed to have tried acquiring tickets by other means. According to a cited source, the television personality and entrepreneur said she didn’t mind if the tickets are “not VIP”.There is no information as to whether the jubilee celebrations were the only reason for the couple's London visit. Outfitted in Balenciaga, Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live comedian were spotted walking around London holding hands and, later, at The River Café.According to UK media, some 10,000 tickets to the event were allocated via a public ballot, while 7,500 have been given to key workers, those in the Armed Forces, volunteers, and charities.Earlier, the BBC and Buckingham Palace revealed that a star-studded lineup had been assembled for the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on 4 June at Buckingham Palace.Celebrity performers include Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala, and Diversity all performing their biggest hits.Other stars from the stage, screen, and sporting world will include Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.
Accompanied by her boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian flew to London on 31 May, ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee events.
Kim Kardashian may be an American pop culture phenomenon of celebrity scale, but her dream of joining the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations in the UK have been dashed, the Daily Mail reported.
Officials at Buckingham Palace reportedly snubbed the 41-year-old’s request to be allowed to attend the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday.
The SKIMS founder landed in the UK with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, this week and started angling for tickets to the event, according to the outlet.
After the palace turned the American couple down, along with publicists at the BBC, which will broadcast the Platinum Party, a “determined” Kim is believed to have tried acquiring tickets by other means. According to a cited source, the television personality and entrepreneur said she didn’t mind if the tickets are “not VIP”.

“Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often. Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration”, added the cited source.

There is no information as to whether the jubilee celebrations were the only reason for the couple's London visit. Outfitted in Balenciaga, Kardashian and the Saturday Night Live comedian were spotted walking around London holding hands and, later, at The River Café.
According to UK media, some 10,000 tickets to the event were allocated via a public ballot, while 7,500 have been given to key workers, those in the Armed Forces, volunteers, and charities.
Earlier, the BBC and Buckingham Palace revealed that a star-studded lineup had been assembled for the Platinum Party at the Palace concert on 4 June at Buckingham Palace.
Celebrity performers include Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala, and Diversity all performing their biggest hits.
Other stars from the stage, screen, and sporting world will include Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews, The Royal Ballet, and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.
