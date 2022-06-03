https://sputniknews.com/20220603/karabakh-minister-settlement-of-karabakh-conflict-impossible-in-near-future-1095956796.html

Karabakh Minister: Settlement of Karabakh Conflict Impossible in Near Future

STEPANAKERT (Sputnik) - The settlement of the conflict in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic, or Artsakh, is impossible in the foreseeable future due... 03.06.2022, Sputnik International

"In the foreseeable future, a comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem seems impossible, since there are serious contradictions in the positions of Artsakh and Azerbaijan - they are diametrically opposed," Beglaryan said.The main difference is that for Azerbaijan, the settlement of the conflict is a matter of "prestige, ambitions", while for the Karabakh citizens it is "a matter of life and death," Beglaryan noted.Beglaryan added that the Karabakh authorities are negotiating with Armenia on the recognition of the republic, but there are no results yet.The long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan reignited in September 2020. The sides made several attempts to conclude a truce and eventually signed a trilateral Moscow-brokered deal in November of that year, which enjoined a ceasefire and the exchange of prisoners. The trilateral working group was established in January 2021 after the meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders to facilitate the revival and construction of new transport infrastructure facilities necessary for the organization of international transportation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.In mid-April, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that his government was planning to sign a peace deal with Azerbaijan soon, adding that the main goal of the negotiations for Yerevan would no longer be agreeing on the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan. It triggered a wave of protests in Armenia with the opposition demanding the resignation of Pashinyan.

