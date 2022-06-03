International
Johnny Depp Jokes With Child About Finger He Claims Amber Heard Severed - Video
Johnny Depp was apparently in good spirits when he went out to greet his fans and pose for pictures after making an appearance at his friend's concert at Sage Gateshead in northern England on Thursday. As the 58-year-old actor was making his way from the club after the show, he talked to fans and signed autographs. He then leaned down to a child, pointed at his fingers, and said: "You have five, I have four and seven eighths. Mad".The actor's joke appeared to refer to an incident he claimed he had with his ex-wife Amber Heard. During the trial, which lasted six weeks and saw the former couple accuse each other of defamation and abuse, Depp said that Heard "had thrown a bottle of vodka and cut my finger off. The tip of my finger..."Depp won his US defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday and was awarded $15 million in damages. The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Heard for $50 million over an article she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Depp insisted that her statements were defamatory and had ruined his reputation and career.
Sofia Chegodaeva
