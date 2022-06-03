'Impossible to Achieve the Same Thing': Karim Benzema Hails Cristiano Ronaldo's Accomplishments
Benzema may have become the star man at Real Madrid in the last few years, but there was a time at the Spanish club when he played second fiddle to the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman, however, has revealed that he learned many things from his former teammate at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Karim Benzema has declared that it's "impossible" to match Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements in football.
Both Benzema and Ronaldo arrived in Spain in the summer of 2009 after making their respective switch from French outfit Lyon and Premier League club Manchester United.
While the Portugal superstar took little time in adapting to the Spanish side's style of play and became their star player almost immediately, Benzema needed a few seasons before he came into his own at the Madrid-based club.
Benzema has now opened up about his initial struggles in the Spanish capital, disclosing that he read and analysed Ronaldo's game to improve his own.
"When I watched what he did, I tried to concentrate on his movements: the dribbling, the finishing, the passing, his ball-handling, I dissected everything about him", Benzema told Spanish outlet Onze Mondial.
Despite his admission that he worked hard to match Ronaldo in every department of the game, Benzema acknowledged that it was "impossible" to achieve what the 37-year-old Red Devils forward has attained.
"But, then it's impossible to achieve the same thing", he added.
Benzema, meanwhile, also spoke about winning more trophies in his career, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.
"I still have a lot of things in my head. I want to win more titles, more Champions Leagues. And with the national team, the World Cup. That's all I have as a dream", the 34-year-old footballer concluded.
Benzema enjoyed the best season of his career with Real in 2021-22, having scored 42 goals in all competitions and leading them to the Champions League, La Liga, and Spanish Super Cup titles.